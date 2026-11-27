Neil and Nadine Gould win appeal against Carol Esteban, securing rights to park on their property. The Court of Appeal rejects absurd interpretations of shared driveway easements in Wales.

Neil and Nadine Gould have secured a definitive legal victory in a protracted dispute with Carol Esteban, the operator of a nearby glamping site on the edge of the Brecon Beacons National Park in Wales. The couple successfully appealed a ruling regarding their right to use a shared driveway to access a parking space located immediately adjacent to their detached cottage, Cwmtawe Villa in Caerbont. This outcome resolves a bitter feud that escalated into the London Court of Appeal, where the Goulds were awarded a reduced but still significant financial judgment against their neighbour.

Legal Battle Over Shared Driveway Rights

The core of the conflict concerned the interpretation of an easement granting the Goulds permission to use a track owned by Cwmtawe Farm. Ms Esteban, who runs a campsite on 60 acres of ancient woodland offering blissful staycations in individual pods with hot tubs, argued that the Goulds' right to use the track ceased abruptly opposite their front door. She claimed this limitation prevented them from driving a few feet further to reach the hardstanding they had installed for parking. Judge Milwyn Jarman KC previously labelled Ms Esteban's interpretation as absurd, ruling that the couple was entitled to drive along the track to turn into their designated parking space.

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Historical Conveyance and Map Dispute

The legal proceedings relied heavily on historical documents dating back to when the properties were once held by a single owner. While a transaction in 1949 sold off the house, the related documents have since been lost. However, a 1964 conveyancing document clearly states that the owners of Cwmtawe Villa enjoy an easement to use the farm's track on foot or with vehicles. The dispute arose because a map attached to this document marks the start of the right of way as 'point A' but fails to mark an ending point 'B'. Ms Esteban and her lawyers contended that a later map proved the end of the right of way was exactly outside the Goulds' front door, a claim rejected by the High Court judge.

Stakeholder Positions and Court Rulings

During the proceedings, Ms Esteban's legal team argued that a thick hedge surrounded the villa when the right of way was granted, making it illogical for owners to access any area beyond the gap in the hedge. Daniel Bromilow, representing Ms Esteban, asserted that the High Court judge did not base his decision on the 1949 conveyance but rather determined what he thought the parties should have agreed to. In response, Lord Justice Fancourt of the Court of Appeal emphasized that the entitlement must be construed to be effective rather than defeat its apparent purpose, noting that vehicles were intended for use alongside animals like horses or ponies.

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Financial Consequences and Final Verdict

The resolution of this case carries substantial financial implications for both parties. Initially, Ms Esteban faced a bill of £135,000 in costs after the High Court ruling. She appealed this decision along with the original dispute, leading to the Court of Appeal's involvement. While the judges upheld the Goulds' right to park, they modified the financial penalty, reducing Ms Esteban's liability for her neighbours' legal bills from £135,000 to £81,000. This adjustment reflects the appellate court's review of the costs associated with the prolonged legal battle.

Resolution for Brecon Beacons Residents

This final verdict brings the neighbours' war to an end, allowing Neil and Nadine Gould to drive and park their car on their property without further legal obstruction. The case highlights the complexities of interpreting historical property rights in modern contexts, particularly as rural properties are repurposed for tourism. The Goulds' cottage, completely surrounded by land attached to Cwmtawe Farm, now has clear legal standing for vehicle access, ensuring they can utilize their home as intended. The dispute serves as a notable precedent for shared easement interpretations in the Brecon Beacons area.