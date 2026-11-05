Court of Appeal Reviews Henry Nowak Murder Sentence Leniency

The Court of Appeal hears arguments to increase Vickrum Digwa's minimum term for murdering Henry Nowak, with prosecutors citing abuse of religious privilege.

The United Kingdom Court of Appeal is currently reviewing the sentencing of Vickrum Digwa for the fatal stabbing of Henry Nowak in Southampton. Prosecutors argue that the original minimum term of 21 years was unduly lenient because Digwa abused the religious privilege allowing Sikhs to carry ceremonial knives. The hearing addresses whether the sentence adequately reflects the severity of the attack and subsequent actions by the perpetrator.

Prosecution Argues Religious Privilege Was Abused

Jonathan Polnay KC, representing Attorney General Ellie Reeves, submitted written arguments stating that Digwa exploited statutory exemptions meant for religious practice. He asserted that the offender carried a substantial bladed weapon publicly and deployed it repeatedly against an unarmed stranger. Polnay emphasized that this conduct constituted a clear abuse of the legal accommodation granted to practicing Sikhs for carrying a kirpan.

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The prosecution detailed that Digwa possessed both a standard kirpan and a large dagger associated with the Nihang order. They argued that using a weapon protected by law for lethal violence represents an aggravating factor of significant weight. This misuse of trust and privilege, according to the Attorney General, requires a longer custodial term than initially imposed by the trial judge.

Digwa Challenges Sentence as Manifestly Excessive

Vickrum Digwa is simultaneously appealing his sentence, claiming the minimum term is manifestly excessive. His legal representative, Imran Khan KC, acknowledged that the law did not permit using the blade to murder Henry Nowak. However, Khan argued that Judge William Mousley already accounted for the dangerous nature of the weapon and the abuse of religious privilege during the original sentencing.

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Khan warned the court against double-counting underlying facts when determining the appropriate length of imprisonment. He suggested that simply repeating existing aggravating factors in new sub-headings does not justify further increasing the sentence. The defense maintains that the current judicial assessment has already been sufficiently severe given the circumstances of the crime.

Family Opposes Legal Review Process

Members of Henry Nowak's family expressed deep distress over the proceedings, describing the appeal as unfair and unnecessary. Step-mother Katie Nowak stated that the review forces the family to endure another painful legal battle after a clear verdict had already been reached. She emphasized that allowing Digwa to challenge the sentence feels unjust to those who lost their loved one.

Father Mark Nowak and stepmother Katie Nowak have been vocal supporters of justice for Henry since the incident. Their grief was highlighted in recent media coverage where they discussed their fight for accountability. The family's presence at the Royal Courts of Justice underscored the emotional toll of the ongoing legal appeals on those affected by the tragedy.

Incident Details and Public Unrest

The case stems from an event on December 3 in Southampton where Digwa stabbed Henry Nowak multiple times. Body-worn video footage released later showed police handcuffing the dying victim despite his pleas for help. An officer in the recording dismissed his claims of being stabbed, which sparked widespread public outrage and protests across the region.

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Digwa initially lied to authorities, falsely alleging that Nowak had racially abused him before the attack. He also allegedly enlisted his mother to assist in concealing evidence and filmed the victim while he was dying. These actions were cited by prosecutors as serious attempts to pervert the course of justice, adding to the complexity of the legal review currently underway.