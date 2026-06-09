Court of Appeal Hears Challenge to Burnham's £140m Loan Deal

Andy Burnham faces fresh legal scrutiny as the Court of Appeal hears claims that his £140 million loan deal with developer Renaker was unlawful. Lawyers argue the GMCA failed due diligence and ignored inconsistent viability reports.

Andy Burnham , the Mayor of Greater Manchester, is facing renewed legal scrutiny as the Court of Appeal hears arguments that his £140 million loan agreement with a Manchester developer was obviously unlawful.

The loans were granted despite the mayor being made aware of inconsistent viability reports submitted by the developer, according to lawyers presenting the case today. This challenge comes just days before the crucial Makerfield by-election, where Burnham could potentially return to Parliament and launch a Labour leadership bid. The legal dispute centers on loans approved by the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) in March 2024.

The GMCA's committee, chaired by Burnham, agreed to lend up to £70.8 million to Trinity Developments Manchester and up to £69.2 million to New Jackson Contour Investments from its housing investment fund. The loans were challenged by city-centre landowner Aubrey Weis, who argued that the loans distorted Manchester's housing market and froze out competitors. The GMCA initially won the case at the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) last year, but Weis was granted permission to appeal.

The two-day appeal hearing opened today. During the hearing, Joseph Barrett KC, representing Weis, argued that the GMCA failed to conduct proper due diligence on the creditworthiness of Daren Whitaker, the owner of both companies, who builds skyscrapers under the Renaker brand. Barrett claimed that Whitaker submitted conflicting viability reports to secure more favourable loan terms. Initially, Whitaker told Manchester City Council that his projects were so high risk they should be exempt from affordable housing obligations, which was accepted.

However, he later told the GMCA that the developments were low risk and highly profitable to secure loans at a modest interest rate. Barrett asserted that these inconsistencies should have been considered and that Burnham was personally informed via a letter, though it is unclear if he read it. Barrett further argued that no due diligence was conducted into Whitaker's liabilities or creditworthiness, making the loan decision obviously unlawful.

He claimed the loans should be classified as subsidies under the law, giving the developer an unfair economic advantage. The loans carried a 5.65% base interest rate plus a 1% margin, which Barrett said should have been 4% to reflect market rates. The GMCA, represented by Aidan Robertson KC, countered that a full due diligence process was undertaken and that the loans were scrutinized by experienced investment teams and committees.

Robertson argued that the tribunal made no error of law and that the differing submissions by Renaker were for separate purposes. The decision is expected to have significant political implications, with Burnham campaigning in Ashton-in-Makerfield ahead of the by-election





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Andy Burnham GMCA Loan Deal Legal Challenge Housing Development

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