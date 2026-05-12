Court of Appeal Dismisses Sentence Reduction Bid for Man Who Murdered Nursing Lecturer

Paul Antony Butler's attempt to shorten his 27-year sentence for the stabbing death of his estranged wife, Claire Chick, has been rejected by senior judges citing the brutality of the crime.

The Court of Appeal has firmly rejected a bid by Paul Antony Butler, a 54-year-old man, to have his prison sentence reduced following the brutal murder of his estranged wife, Claire Chick.

Butler had previously been sentenced to 27 years in prison after admitting to the horrific killing of the 48-year-old University of Plymouth nursing lecturer. In his written submissions to the court, Butler argued that the length of his sentence was excessively harsh, seeking a reduction in the time he must serve.

However, three senior judges, including Judge Kristina Montgomery KC, Lord Justice Singh, and Mr Justice Picken, dismissed the appeal on Tuesday. The judges noted that there were numerous aggravating features surrounding the crime and concluded that there were no arguable grounds to suggest the original sentence was manifestly excessive. Butler, who did not attend the hearing and lacked legal representation, now remains incarcerated for the duration of his term.

The relationship between Butler and Ms. Chick began as a neighborly acquaintance in 2021 before evolving into a romantic partnership in 2022. The couple married in 2024, but the marriage rapidly disintegrated, leading to a period of intense instability and terror for Ms. Chick. Butler, who worked as a doorman, became consumed by a pathological obsession and a need for total control over his wife. This manifested in a pattern of harassment and stalking that escalated over several months.

Butler was arrested three times for assault, harassment, and stalking, and it was revealed that he had gone so far as to place a covert tracking device on Ms. Chick's car to monitor her movements. The victim, a dedicated professional in adult nursing, lived in a state of constant fear.

In a poignant and chilling final statement provided to the police just one day before her death, Ms. Chick expressed her absolute certainty that Butler would kill her if immediate action was not taken, stating that she was terrified to even leave her own home. The culmination of this obsession occurred in January when Butler, wearing a camouflaged hooded top to conceal his identity, waited outside Ms. Chick's flat in the West Hoe area.

Upon her exit from the building, Butler launched a savage attack, stabbing her more than 20 times with a kitchen knife in the street. The attack was witnessed by Ms. Chick's new partner, whom Butler chased while shouting threats that he would kill him as well. Following the murder, Butler was apprehended the next day at a hotel in Liskeard.

During his interrogation, he expressed a sense of self-loathing, calling himself a monster and acknowledging that he had destroyed multiple lives, including those of Ms. Chick's children and grandchildren. He described his mental state as having seen hell and believed he was destined for it, though these admissions of guilt did not spare him from the judge's description of his actions as nothing less than sheer murderous brutality.

Beyond the criminal actions of Butler, the case has sparked a significant scandal regarding the failure of the Devon and Cornwall Police to protect a vulnerable woman. Despite Ms. Chick having made six separate statements to the police regarding Butler's violent and stalking behavior, she was not sufficiently safeguarded. In January of this year, more than a dozen officers and staff members were served with misconduct or gross misconduct notices.

This group included 15 police officers, two staff members, and one former officer. The investigation focused on the systemic failures in logging information, conducting risk assessments, and making critical safeguarding decisions between September 2024 and the time of Ms. Chick's death. The tragedy serves as a grim reminder of the dangers of domestic obsession and the catastrophic consequences that occur when law enforcement agencies fail to intervene effectively in high-risk stalking cases





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Court Of Appeal Domestic Violence Police Misconduct Plymouth Murder Stalking

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