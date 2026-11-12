Court Hears Crown Wrongly Dropped Rape Case Against David Goodwillie

Advocate Thomas Ross argues prosecutors erred in dismissing rape charges against footballer David Goodwillie, as Denise Clair seeks permission for a private prosecution in Scotland.

Advocate Thomas Ross KC told the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh that the Crown failed to follow proper legal procedures when it dismissed criminal charges against former Dundee United footballer David Goodwillie. The legal representative for Denise Clair argued that prosecutors possessed sufficient evidence to proceed with a rape trial, asserting that the decision to drop the case was fundamentally incorrect. This hearing determines whether Ms Clair can initiate a rare private prosecution against the thirty-seven-year-old striker.

Legal Mechanism for Private Prosecution

Denise Clair, who has waived her right to anonymity, is seeking formal permission from the appeal judges to bring a Bill for Criminal Letters against Goodwillie. Such proceedings are exceptionally uncommon in Scotland, with records showing only two instances in the entire twentieth century and none in recent history. The Court of Criminal Appeal, comprised of Lord Pentland, Lord Matthews, and Lady Carmichael, is currently reviewing the application to determine if the legal threshold for this extraordinary step has been met.

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Mr Ross submitted that a substantial body of evidence was available to support the claim that Goodwillie assaulted the complainer. He emphasized that while prosecution services handle between one hundred fifty thousand and two hundred thousand reports annually, mistakes in evaluating evidence are inevitable. The advocate insisted that the specific circumstances of this case demonstrated that the Crown had misjudged the strength of the evidence regarding the alleged assault in January two thousand eleven.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

During the previous civil action in the Court of Session, Lord Armstrong ruled that Goodwillie and his then teammate David Robertson had raped Denise Clair after she became vulnerable due to excessive alcohol consumption. The judge found that the two footballers took advantage of her situation on the morning of January second, two thousand eleven, after she traveled in a taxi with them from Bathgate to a property in Armadale. Consequently, the pair were ordered to pay one hundred thousand pounds in damages, despite their initial denial of the allegations.

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Crown lawyer Alan Cameron KC countered the argument for a private prosecution by stating that prosecutors acted correctly in their original decision. He maintained that no exceptional circumstances existed to justify issuing criminal letters and that the legal tests required for such an action were not satisfied. Cameron argued that the Crown's assessment of the public interest and evidential sufficiency was sound and should stand unchallenged.

Lord Stewart of Dirleton KC, representing Goodwillie, further opposed the move by highlighting procedural fairness issues. He noted that evidence given by his client during the civil case, where the Lord Advocate had renounced the right to prosecute, could not be fairly used in a private prosecution without prior warning. Lord Stewart argued that had a prosecution been anticipated, the Lord Advocate should have issued an appropriate warning to allow for proper legal preparation.

Evidence Reviewed by Appeal Judges

Mr Ross presented witness testimony that he believed should have formed the basis of a criminal prosecution. A taxi driver named Billy McNeill stated that he picked up the trio in Bathgate and developed a negative impression of the situation. Mr McNeill reportedly told police that he was getting a not right feeling about the complainer because of the men and added that if she were his own daughter, he would not have allowed her to leave his vehicle.

The court heard that evidence existed showing Ms Clair was heavily intoxicated at the time of the alleged incident. Mr Ross argued that this evidence, combined with the civil judgment, provided a clear basis for criminal liability. He criticized the Crown for making an irrational decision not to prosecute, suggesting that the available witness statements and the complainer's account warranted a trial rather than an immediate dismissal.

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Real-World Impact and Next Steps

The outcome of this hearing will determine if Denise Clair can bypass the standard Crown prosecution process to seek criminal justice independently. A successful application would allow her to pursue charges against Goodwillie directly, marking a significant precedent in Scottish legal history. The rarity of such proceedings means that any decision by the Court of Criminal Appeal could influence future approaches to cases where the Crown declines to prosecute despite a civil finding of guilt.

Lord Pentland, Scotland's most senior judge, indicated that the court will issue its judgment as soon as practicable. The ruling will clarify whether the legal thresholds for a Bill for Criminal Letters have been met in this specific instance. Stakeholders are awaiting the decision to understand how this case affects the intersection of civil damages and criminal accountability in Scotland.