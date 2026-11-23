High Court testimony reveals financier Selman Turk directed £750,000 to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from Nebahat İşbilen's funds amidst a £40 million fraud lawsuit.

London's High Court heard testimony on November 13, 2019, that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor received a payment of £750,000 from the personal fortune of Turkish heiress Nebahat İşbilen. The transfer occurred while financier Selman Turk was managing the assets of the 81-year-old businesswoman, who is currently suing Turk for allegedly defrauding her of £40 million. The court was informed that the former Duke of York was unaware that the funds were part of a disputed estate, and the money has since been fully repaid to Mrs. İşbilen.

Simon Colton KC, representing Mrs. İşbilen, told the court that Turk dishonestly and systematically abused the trust placed in him by the soap and cosmetics empire heir. The claimant alleges that Turk exploited her vulnerability after her husband's imprisonment in 2017, using misleading invoices, forged signatures, and backdated agreements to conceal transactions. By 2021, her lawyers state that approximately £40 million of her fortune was missing, having been extracted through companies and investments controlled by Turk himself. Mrs. İşbilen is suing Turk over his handling of her financial assets, alleging he tricked her into believing she needed royal help for her immigration status.

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Selman Turk, the financier appointed by Mrs. İşbilen to secure her wealth from Turkey, argued that the payment was a genuine gift intended to secure royal assistance for her imprisoned husband. Turk claimed that Mrs. İşbilen authorized the transfer in the hope that Andrew would use his influence to help free İlhan İşbilen, a former Turkish politician detained during a crackdown on supporters of the Gülen movement. When a bank employee questioned the large transaction, Turk allegedly stated that Mrs. İşbilen wanted to show friendship and support to Andrew during what he described as difficult days for the royal family.

Turk vehemently denies defrauding Mrs. İşbilen and insists that she understood and authorized all transactions as a sophisticated businesswoman. His legal team argues that she has given inconsistent accounts of events and pointed to a private dinner in December 2019 where Mrs. İşbilen allegedly discussed her husband's predicament with Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. Turk maintains that the £750,000 was a voluntary gift intended to persuade Andrew to help secure assistance for her husband, rather than a result of deception. He also highlighted that his technology venture, Heyman AI, won the People's Choice Award at Andrew's Pitch@Palace business initiative in November 2019, suggesting a legitimate professional connection.

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Further payments linked to Mrs. İşbilen's fortune were made to other members of the British royal family, raising additional questions in the courtroom. Sarah Ferguson received £50,000 in February 2020, and their daughter, Princess Eugenie, was paid £15,000 in October 2019, which was recorded as a birthday gift connected to celebrations for her mother's 60th birthday. Court documents also referenced a payment marked as a wedding gift for Princess Beatrice, with bank officials struggling to determine if the funds were intended for the wedding or to help pay for it.

Andrew's then-private secretary, Amanda Thirsk, confirmed in court documents that the £750,000 payment was expected but was unable to shed much light on the specifics of the transaction. An additional £210,000 was sent to a company called Alphabet Capital in October 2019, with most of the money subsequently finding its way to the former Duchess of York. Another approximately £60,000 allegedly reached Andrew through Alphabet Capital in September 2019 as Turk attempted to forge connections with the royal family while launching his digital banking business.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is expected to give evidence at London's High Court on December 14 regarding these transactions. The trial, which involves complex allegations of financial abuse and royal connections, is due to last for 11 weeks. The case continues to examine whether the payments to the Mountbatten-Windsor family were legitimate gifts or part of a broader scheme of financial misappropriation orchestrated by Selman Turk.