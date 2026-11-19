New court documents reveal the breakdown of Binance’s $6.3 billion hack, including 192 tokens across 11 networks and at least $3.46 billion in stablecoins.

Stablecoins accounted for at least $3.46 billion of the $6.3 billion stolen, while the hackers also took memecoins, tokenized gold and gaming tokens. Hackers behind the record $6.3 billion Binance hack stole a total of 192 cryptocurrencies across 11 blockchain networks, new court documents reveal.

The figures come from an asset schedule submitted by Nest Clearing and Custody Limited, which operated the affected Binance wallets, and included in a Wednesday Abu Dhabi court order shared with Cointelegraph. While earlier reports identified many of the tokens stolen in the attack, the latest court documents show a full breakdown of all crypto assets stolen in the attack, including the quantities and what they were worth at the time of the theft.

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Cointelegraph’s analysis found that fiat-linked stablecoins accounted for at least $3.46 billion, 55% of the assets stolen. Beyond USDt and USDC, the court schedule lists nine other fiat-linked stablecoins. ), StraitsX USD , Binance USD , Pax Dollar and Eurite . The nine stablecoins were worth $132.4 million combined at the time of the theft.

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Another $58 million in tokenized gold and more than $5 million across five gaming and metaverse tokens, including The Sandbox , Axie Infinity (The haul also included $97.4 million across three DeFi tokens, led by $45.1 million in Uniswap’s UNI, followed by $37.3 million in Ethena’s ENA and $15.1 million in Aave’s AAVE.that the Abu Dhabi Global Market Courts issued a $6.5 billion worldwide freezing injunction against the unidentified people accused of carrying out the attack. The order restricts them from dealing with assets up to that value and requires them to disclose worldwide assets worth more than $50,000 in sworn statements by Nov. 30.

A separate order requires 18 named firms, including Circle and BitGo Bank & Trust, to maintain existing freezes on assets linked to the hack. Court documents show it will consider on Dec. 1 whether to extend that injunction and whether the firms must hand over the assets they froze. The authorization covers part of the more than $2.7 billion in stolen assets that US authorities and private-sector partners have frozen since the Oct. 29 hack. Investigators are still working to recover additional funds.