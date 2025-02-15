Court Dismisses Sexual Assault Case Against Diddy and Jay-Z

A civil case alleging sexual assault by Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Shawn 'Jay-Z' Carter against a 13-year-old girl has been dismissed by a court. Both Diddy and Jay-Z denied the allegations. Diddy's legal team criticized the attorney who brought the case, calling it baseless and focused on media attention.

A civil case accusing Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Shawn ' Jay-Z ' Carter of sexually assaulting a then 13-year-old girl was dismissed Friday, according to a new court filing. The case, initially filed in October by Texas attorney Tony Buzbee on behalf of the alleged victim, was amended in December to include Carter. Carter had denied the allegations. 'The false case against JAY-Z , that never should have been brought, has been dismissed with prejudice.

By standing up in the face of heinous and false allegations, Jay has done what few can - he pushed back, he never settled, he never paid 1 red penny, he triumphed and cleared his name,' said Alex Spiro, attorney for Jay-Z. Combs's legal team disparaged Buzbee, the lawyer who brought the case on behalf of the then 13-year-old. 'Today's complete dismissal by the 1-800 attorney is yet another confirmation that these lawsuits are built on falsehoods, not facts,' said Combs' legal team in a statement. 'For months, we have seen case after case filed by individuals hiding behind anonymity, pushed forward by an attorney more focused on media headlines than legal merit. Just like this claim, the others will fall apart because there is no truth to them. Sean Combs has never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone-man or woman, adult or minor. No number of lawsuits, sensationalized allegations, or media theatrics will change that reality. We will continue to fight these baseless claims and hold those responsible for this false claims. This is just the first of many that will not hold up in a court of law.' The woman's lawsuit was one of a number of anonymous civil complaints filed by Buzbee against Combs. Meanwhile, Combs, who was arrested in September on sex-trafficking charges, remains in custody in the federal Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.





