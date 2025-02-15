Court Dismisses Sexual Assault Case Against Diddy and Jay-Z

A civil case alleging sexual assault against Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Shawn 'Jay-Z' Carter by a then 13-year-old girl has been dismissed with prejudice. The lawsuit, filed by attorney Tony Buzbee, claimed the assault occurred after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. Both Combs and Carter denied the allegations.

A civil case accusing Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Shawn ' Jay-Z ' Carter of sexually assaulting a then 13-year-old girl was dismissed Friday, according to a new court filing. The lawsuit, filed by Texas attorney Tony Buzbee on behalf of the woman, alleged the assault occurred at a party after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. Jay-Z 's attorney, Alex Spiro, celebrated the dismissal, stating, 'The false case against JAY-Z , that never should have been brought, has been dismissed with prejudice.

By standing up in the face of heinous and false allegations, Jay has done what few can - he pushed back, he never settled, he never paid 1 red penny, he triumphed and cleared his name.' Combs's legal team, meanwhile, criticized Buzbee, calling the claims 'built on falsehoods, not facts.' They stated, 'Today's complete dismissal by the 1-800 attorney is yet another confirmation that these lawsuits are built on falsehoods, not facts. For months, we have seen case after case filed by individuals hiding behind anonymity, pushed forward by an attorney more focused on media headlines than legal merit. Just like this claim, the others will fall apart because there is no truth to them. Sean Combs has never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone-man or woman, adult or minor. No number of lawsuits, sensationalized allegations, or media theatrics will change that reality. We will continue to fight these baseless claims and hold those responsible for this false claims. This is just the first of many that will not hold up in a court of law.' This dismissal comes as Combs faces separate federal charges related to sex trafficking. He remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.





