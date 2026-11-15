Federal Judge Blocks Trump Admin From Closing East Potomac Park Until Nov 28

A federal judge has halted the Trump administration's plan to close East Potomac Park for a new golf course, citing pretextual justifications and potential irreparable harm to public lands.

A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction blocking the Trump administration from closing East Potomac Park until November 28. U.S. District Judge Beryl Reyes halted the scheduled shutdown of the historic golf course and surrounding peninsula to prevent irreparable harm to a treasured public asset. The ruling directly challenges the administration's plan to repurpose the land for a new championship venue designed by Tom Fazio.

Judge Reyes sided with a coalition comprising a D.C. preservation group and two local golfers who argued the closure lacked legitimate public safety grounds. She determined that the government appeared to reverse-engineer justifications for shutting down the park while asserting compliance with a presidential directive. The court found the push to close the area was a strategic move to facilitate the renovation rather than an urgent necessity.

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The Trump administration had announced the November 15 closure to allow construction on the new Fazio design to begin immediately. President Trump described the project as a world-class championship course expected to open in roughly fifteen months. The administration claimed the National Park Service needed to remove trees and address a deteriorating sea wall to ensure safety.

However, officials admitted there is no current plan to fix the sea wall despite citing its condition as a primary reason for the closure. A proposal submitted to the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts indicates the new wall would cost over $300 million and take at least two-and-a-half years to complete. The National Park Service published a notice soliciting contracts for 20,700 linear feet of infrastructure work just last week.

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Judge Reyes questioned why an emergent safety situation had not led to an immediate closure months earlier. She pointed out that thousands of runners participated in the Marine Corps Marathon through the park just last month without issue. This timeline contradiction suggested the area was not immediately unsafe for public access when the shutdown was initially planned.

Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward stated he would be shocked if a contract with Tom Fazio or affiliated entities was finalized. Despite this lack of finalized agreements, the administration argued the National Links Trust ceasing operations as of November 15 created a necessity. Critics contended the government manufactured this operational void to justify a permanent takeover of the land.

Catherine Carroll, senior legal advisor at Democracy Forward, expressed gratitude for the court's intervention. She described the administration's drive to destroy the park as inexplicable and harmful to a public asset that could never be replaced. The coalition works to secure this temporary relief against what they view as a vanity project.

The Department of Justice argued that the court order does not preclude planning for the development of the new course. A spokesperson stated the government will continue legal analyses under federal environmental and historic preservation laws. Adam Gustafson, a Justice Department lawyer, emphasized that agencies must listen when the president directs action.

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Judge Reyes has overseen this legal challenge for months and recently opened an inquiry into potential ethics violations. She intends to appoint former U.S. attorney Jessie Liu to lead a probe into whether officials misrepresented facts in court hearings. The investigation will examine if lawyers omitted information regarding work at the golf course.

The Commission of Fine Arts and National Capital Planning Commission must still conduct their own reviews before final decisions. The new course design eliminates the existing road around the peninsula and recreational space at its southern end. The injunction ensures the park remains open to the public while these extensive legal and procedural reviews proceed.