A Missouri judge on Friday approved a settlement requiring Bayer to pay up to $7.25 billion to resolve thousands of claims that its Roundup weedkiller caused cancer.

FILE - Containers of Roundup weedkiller are displayed on a store shelf in San Francisco, Feb. 24, 2019. A Missouri judge on Friday approved a settlement requiring Bayer to pay up to $7.25 billion to resolve thousands of claims that its Roundup weedkiller caused cancer.

The agreement covers people already diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, as well as some who receive a diagnosis in the years ahead.

Also read Court approves $7.25 billion settlement with Bayer over claims Roundup weedkiller caused cancer

"Today's final approval order delivers guaranteed compensation to Roundup cancer victims who have waited more than a decade for justice," Christopher A. Seeger, a court-appointed counsel for cancer patients in the case, said. Payments could average from $10,000 to $165,000, depending on a person's age at diagnosis, illness severity, and exposure to the product. The settlement also includes $600 million for attorneys' fees. Bayer denied that Roundup causes cancer.

The company said the approval marks a milestone in its effort to reduce litigation risks. Some attorneys representing claimants said the proposed payments were too low, while others argued the deal offered compensation amid uncertainty about future lawsuits. That uncertainty increased after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June that federal pesticide-labeling rules bar certain state claims that Monsanto failed to warn consumers about cancer risks. Monsanto introduced Roundup in 1974, using glyphosate as its active ingredient.

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Bayer acquired Monsanto in 2018. The cancer risk remains disputed: The World Health Organization's cancer research agency has called glyphosate "probably carcinogenic," while the Environmental Protection Agency said it is not likely to cause cancer in humans when used as directed. A 21-year-old man who has been arrested repeatedly for stealing boats was arrested again Tuesday after Everett police say they caught him with another stolen boat during a patrol.

Police in SeaTac arrested a man who is accused of abusing the 911 system by calling and texting the emergency line 1,400 times in a three-day span. On Friday, the Seattle City Council will decide whether to increase the tax rate on commercial parking spaces, which would directly raise prices for drivers. Four Seattle residents have filed a claim with the City of Seattle alleging they were repeatedly charged for extra garbage and yard waste they never put out.

A 49-year-old Marysville man was arrested Thursday in connection with the disposal of Sara Arneklev’s body in a yard waste container, more than six months after she was found dead, police announced on Thursday.