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Emmitt Mathis

Courage, Strength, Sacrifice: Honoring Northeast Ohio’s Veterans

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Courage, Strength, Sacrifice: Honoring Northeast Ohio’s Veterans
Marine Corps · News5cleveland · Northeast Ohio News
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As the nation marks Veterans Day, News 5 is honoring veterans across Northeast Ohio, including 81-year-old Akron resident Emmitt F. Mathis, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

CLEVELAND — As the nation marks Veterans Day, News 5 is honoring veterans across Northeast Ohio, including 81-year-old Akron resident Emmitt F. Mathis, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served during the Vietnam War.

Mathis’ sister, Canton City Councilwoman Chris Smith, reached out to News 5 to recognize her brother and his military service. Smith said Mathis was drafted at 19 and served in Vietnam from 1965 to 1969. During his time overseas, Mathis’ family went months without hearing from him. The family said it later learned through the Red Cross that his Marine Corps unit had been surrounded by enemy forces in the jungle.

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Mathis survived and eventually returned home. He now lives in Northeast Ohio with his wife, Denise. His family said Mathis continues to deal with health challenges stemming from his time in Vietnam, but his courage, strength and sacrifice remain an inspiration to many. This Veterans Day, News 5 salutes Mathis and all those who have served in the U.S. military.

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News 5’s Your Service Veterans Day special airs Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. We Follow Through Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

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