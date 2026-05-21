Couples can have a great time at the LA County Fair

The fair runs until May 31, Thursday through Sunday, and Memorial Day, Monday, May 25. Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

The LA county fair is a great destination for a date night , featuring a wide range of activities and attractions for couples to enjoy together.

From wine tasting and pottery classes to roller skating and concerts, there is something for every couple. The Tasting Room at the fair offers a selection of award-winning white, red, and sparkling wines by the glass or in flights. Classes are available to learn various skills, including wine and spirit tasting, olive oil and dairy, and pottery. The fair also features a variety of food options, including Kenyan cuisine, New Orleans-style favorites, and lobster-baked potatoes.

Entertainment options include concerts, roller skating, and a silent disco. Couples can also make pottery in the drop-in pottery class at the Millard Sheet Art Center for a unique and memorable experience





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LA County Fair Date Night Wine Tasting Pottery Classes Roller Skating Concerts Silent Disco

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