Couple Who Turned £100 into £1 Million in Five Years Share Their Secret to Financial Freedom

Katie and Alan Donegan, a couple who retired at ages 35 and 40, have revealed how they turned £100 into £1 million in just five years. They attribute their success to extreme budgeting, investing, and a savings rate of 81%. The couple, now 41 and 47, are travelling in Colombia and have won the British Empire Medal for their services to financial education through their free money management course Rebel Finance School.

Katie and Alan Donegan, a couple who retired at ages 35 and 40, have revealed how they turned £100 into £1 million in just five years.

They attribute their success to extreme budgeting, investing, and a savings rate of 81%. The couple, now 41 and 47, are travelling in Colombia and have won the British Empire Medal for their services to financial education through their free money management course Rebel Finance School. They share their secret to financial freedom and offer advice for anyone wanting to achieve the same.

The couple started by reducing their spending and increasing their income where possible, then invested the gap between the two in low-fee index funds. They aimed to save six per cent of their income every month, but managed to save 81% at the height of their saving. They started using this strategy in early 2014, investing just £100 a month, and quickly ramped it up by living carefully and taking on contracting work to increase earnings.

By December 2015 their 'freedom fund' was worth £291,233, and by December 2018 it was worth £898,002. They hit their £1m target in April 2019 and gave up work. In 2021 they sold the flat in Basingstoke they had been living in and invested the £240,000 proceeds. Today, their fund is worth £2,453,612, even though they no longer work and make an annual loss on the free course they run.

The couple's 'freedom fund' has dipped and grown over time, including when the Covid pandemic hit and when Trump's tariffs spooked the market. They continue to put all their money into stocks, even though having some of your money in bonds is a widely recommended way of reducing investment risk. Katie says, 'We learned that volatility is the price of admission to the world of investing.

' The couple's secret to success is based on the principle that if you keep your money invested, it will almost always grow over the longer term, with some bumps along the way. They recommend saving 25 times your annual spending and investing in a combination of tax-efficient wrappers, such as Isas, pensions, and Lifetime Isas.

They also suggest being flexible with your spending and reducing your expenses in years where the stock market falls, or taking on work to top up your savings. The couple's advice is to create a gap between what you earn and what you spend, invest it every month in global index funds, and let compounding do the heavy lifting. They believe that anyone can achieve financial freedom with the right mindset and strategy. Alan says, 'That changed my mindset.

Why would you not want to stop working early?

' The couple's journey to financial freedom began when Alan discovered an online community called Fire, which stands for Financial Independence Retire Early. The movement is popular in the US and advocates investing as much as possible in your youth so you can stop, or reduce, the amount you work long before retirement age. Alan and Katie met in 2005, aged 20 and 26, and money was tight.

Alan was working as a landscape gardener, paid bi-weekly, and Katie was a student. After graduating, she took a job at global accountants Deloitte and was paid about £28,000, initially working as an actuary. Alan started his own confidence and skills training business in 2009, which made about £50,000 a year. In 2014, he discovered the Fire community and his mindset changed.

He says, 'That changed my mindset. Why would you not want to stop working early?

' The couple's shared goal was to retire as soon as possible, and they began a journey of extreme budgeting. They reduced their spending and increased their income where possible, then invested the gap between the two in low-fee index funds. They aimed to save six per cent of their income every month, but managed to save 81% at the height of their saving.

They started using this strategy in early 2014, investing just £100 a month, and quickly ramped it up by living carefully and taking on contracting work to increase earnings. By December 2015 their 'freedom fund' was worth £291,233, and by December 2018 it was worth £898,002. They hit their £1m target in April 2019 and gave up work. In 2021 they sold the flat in Basingstoke they had been living in and invested the £240,000 proceeds.

Today, their fund is worth £2,453,612, even though they no longer work and make an annual loss on the free course they run. The couple's 'freedom fund' has dipped and grown over time, including when the Covid pandemic hit and when Trump's tariffs spooked the market. They continue to put all their money into stocks, even though having some of your money in bonds is a widely recommended way of reducing investment risk.

Katie says, 'We learned that volatility is the price of admission to the world of investing.

' The couple's secret to success is based on the principle that if you keep your money invested, it will almost always grow over the longer term, with some bumps along the way. They recommend saving 25 times your annual spending and investing in a combination of tax-efficient wrappers, such as Isas, pensions, and Lifetime Isas.

They also suggest being flexible with your spending and reducing your expenses in years where the stock market falls, or taking on work to top up your savings. The couple's advice is to create a gap between what you earn and what you spend, invest it every month in global index funds, and let compounding do the heavy lifting. They believe that anyone can achieve financial freedom with the right mindset and strategy





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