A Missouri couple said their truck and a $16,000 wheelchair were stolen from a San Antonio RV park. The truck was later found with extensive damage and belongings missing.

A trip through San Antonio turned into an expensive ordeal for a Kansas City couple after they said someone stole their truck from a local RV park, along with a wheelchair.

Troy Yoder and Mary Armstrong were staying at Mission City RV Park on Gembler Road on Monday, Nov. 16, when the theft happened. Armstrong said she had stepped away to check on their laundry when she heard Yoder’s truck start. She called him, thinking he was coming to check on her. But Yoder told her he was still inside their RV.

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“He goes, ‘I’m sitting on the couch,’ and I’m like, ‘Somebody is leaving in your truck right now,’” Armstrong said. The couple said they watched as the truck drove out of the RV park while Yoder called 911. The truck was a 2000 Ford F-350. But it wasn’t just the vehicle they lost.

Inside were Armstrong’s purse and car keys to her vehicle, which is located in Missouri, thousands of dollars in cash, handyman tools and Yoder’s wheelchair. Yoder lost both of his legs in a motorcycle crash two years ago. He said he depends on the wheelchair when he needs help getting around.

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“I am a double amputee, and I do need to use that wheelchair,” Yoder said. Yoder said his insurance company quoted about $16,000 for the wheelchair. Without it, he has had to rely more on a cane and has struggled to walk longer distances. Yoder and Armstrong said the theft was captured on the RV park’s surveillance cameras.

KSAT has not been able to obtain that video. The couple said the property has gated access, requiring a code to enter. But Yoder questioned why there wasn’t a similar system to control vehicles leaving the property.

“There are four exits, and we watched these guys roll out in my truck, on camera, past their gate,” Yoder said. “That extra gate code would have prevented 100% of it. ” Yoder said he notified park management about the incident. He said management expressed regret, but he remains frustrated with the property’s security.

KSAT reached out to Mission City RV Park multiple times for comment. A property manager told KSAT the office would answer questions about the incident, but the station has not received a response as of Friday night. The couple was already on their way back toward Kansas City in a rental car when they got a call that Troy’s truck had been found. Yoder said the truck was reported abandoned Wednesday morning and later taken to an impound lot.

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The truck was recovered, but Yoder said it had extensive damage. The couple has had to cover additional costs to retrieve and repair the truck, rent a car and arrange to have their fifth-wheel RV towed back to Missouri. Armstrong said those expenses have quickly added up to nearly $20,000. The car rental, RV tow, and the items inside Armstrong’s purse were already close to $6,000.

Yoder said he was working with a mechanic to get the truck repaired so they could make their way home. The couple said they are still trying to find out who took the truck. Read also: Thieves steal thousands of dollars in equipment from Southwest Side barber shop Tow truck driver fighting to recover after vehicle crashes into him while loading another vehicle