Couple ‘Sick of Paying Rent’ Spends $70K on ‘Cheap Land’ in Hawaii, but Admits Off-Grid Lifestyle Isn’t Easy (Exclusive)

“You start to realize how many modern-day conveniences you just took for granted before,” Ellie Rose Staub tells PEOPLE

Ellie Rose Staub; Ellie Rose Staub’s houseCredit: Ellie Rose Staub In 2021, Ellie Rose Staub and her fiancé traded an expensive rental for an off-grid home on Hawaii’s Big Island From managing their own power and water to dealing with limited space and remote living, the experience has taught them independence and resilienceMoving to Hawaii meant a fresh start for Ellie Rose Staub and her fiancé, who had always dreamed of living somewhere far from home.

After leaving upstate New York at just 18, they settled on the Big Island, where they eventually realized that island living came with a price. Tired of spending so much on rent and wanting more control over their future, they took another leap, purchasing a piece of forested land and turning a small shack into their off-grid home.

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But while the lifestyle has given them a new sense of freedom, the couple quickly discovered that living off the land wasn’t quite the peaceful escape some might imagine.

“I feel like a big misconception is that this life would give you a lot of time to relax and enjoy being one with nature, but in reality, there is always something that we need to be aware of running out of, or chores like getting water and taking out the trash that need to be done,” Staub, 25, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “It feels sometimes like there aren’t enough hours in the day for it all.

” The couple had always talked about traveling and moving somewhere different, and graduating high school gave them the perfect opportunity to take that chance. They made the move to Hawaii in 2019, long before they had established careers or taken on major commitments. Living on the island was exciting, but finding an affordable place to settle down proved challenging.

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Their lowest rent payment was $1,200 for a room measuring just 400 square feet beneath a house, and that didn’t include utilities or groceries. Eventually, they began looking at other ways to make Hawaii home without spending so much just to have a place to live.

“Honestly, we were just sick of paying rent and wanted to have more independence and financial freedom,” Staub admits. “That’s when we decided to look for cheap land. We found this lovely property surrounded by forest with a tiny shack on it! It was a fixer-upper for sure, but I remember us talking about pitching a tent on the land if we needed to.

”The couple purchased the property for roughly $70,000 and immediately began the work to make it habitable. By August 2021, they had officially started their off-grid journey. At first, this was a big change from the conveniences they had grown up with, and the adjustment involved learning skills neither had much experience with — from figuring out how to operate a generator to setting up a water heater and maintaining their power supply.

According to Staub, their home has no city water or electricity, relying instead on their own systems to keep the home running. Solar panels and batteries provide the property with electricity, while a generator serves as backup.

“We run the generator a lot during this ,” Staub explains. “Usually in the evenings, we turn it on for a few hours to make sure our house doesn’t die overnight. ”They also collect rainwater for household use, bring in their own drinking water, and cook primarily on a propane camping stove outside on the outdoor patio.

Given that their home sits in a remote area, the nearest “real town” with major grocery stores, gyms and other everyday necessities is “about 45 minutes” away. Staub says she typically makes one grocery trip each week, while trips for gas, drinking water and trash disposal are also part of their regular routine. Living in a small home has also brought its own adjustments. Storage is limited, clutter builds quickly, and keeping everything clean can feel like a constant project.

The pair also don’t have air conditioning, insulation or heat, so dealing with Hawaii’s hot weather means finding ways to work around the temperatures. According to Staub, weeks without rain can force them to conserve water, while prolonged storms can leave them with less solar power and unreliable Wi-Fi. With no cell service on their property, losing internet access can also mean driving somewhere else just to get a connection.

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Even finding information online to fix something around the house can become an adventure. Despite the challenges, the experience has changed the way Staub looks at everyday comforts.

“Growing up an only child in a nice home, there were so many things that I didn’t have to think about, but I do think that’s part of the reason I wanted to find that independence for myself,” she says. Sharing their lifestyle online has also helped Staub become more comfortable with the home she once felt “embarrassed” to talk about.

“Having a fear of judgment all my life, I was scared of people thinking I was gross or weird for how I live… but seeing how genuinely interested people were helped me feel more comfortable opening up,” she tells PEOPLE. But after finally opening up, she found an audience genuinely interested in seeing what life was really like — allowing her to become more accepting of her home and less caught up in comparing it to others.

Financially, Staub says the decision to live off-grid has given them room to breathe. They no longer have monthly rent, water or electric bills, although groceries, fuel, internet and unexpected repairs still add up.

“Not having to pay rent or utility bills, or feel like I am trapped into working my life away is the greatest freedom I could ask for,” she shares. “I do think it outweighs the negatives. ”PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Looking ahead, Staub admits she doesn’t know whether off-grid living will be their forever plan, especially if they eventually decide to start a family. But for now, she is happy with the life they have built, even if it looks different from what she once imagined.

“I would make the decision again 100 times over because of how much I have learned and because of the person it shaped me to be,” Staub tells PEOPLE.