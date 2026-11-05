Couple Sentenced for Hiding Lover's Body and Stealing Benefits

Suzanne and James Agnews sentenced to prison for concealing lover Jim O'Neill's body and stealing Social Security benefits in a disturbing Colorado crime.

Suzanne Agnew and James Agnew have been sentenced to five years in prison each after admitting to hiding the body of their lover for more than a year. The couple pleaded guilty to tampering with a deceased human body and identity theft in connection with the death of Jim O'Neill.

Sentencing Details and Legal Outcomes

Suzanne Agnew was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday, November 2, following her guilty plea to tampering with a deceased human body and identity theft. Her husband, James Agnew, had already pleaded guilty to the same charges in April and received the identical sentence.

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Both defendants are required to serve three years of mandatory parole after their release from custody. The district attorney's office confirmed the sentencing details in a news release issued on Monday. This legal resolution concludes a complex case involving fraud and the concealment of a human corpse.

The Hidden Body and Financial Fraud

Prosecutors stated that the couple kept O'Neill's body hidden for more than a year while continuing to collect his Social Security benefits. The investigation began after O'Neill's brother requested a welfare check for his sibling, who had not been seen recently. Police officers visited the residence in Lakewood, a Denver suburb, and spoke with James Agnew.

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James Agnew identified himself as a man who wanted no contact with the O'Neill family. Body-camera footage from that visit allowed O'Neill's brother to confirm that the man at the door was not his sibling. During the initial police interaction, Suzanne and James Agnew claimed that O'Neill had moved out of the home. They stated they did not know his current location or whereabouts.

Discovery of Remains and Investigation

Lakewood police eventually executed a search warrant of the home after reviewing O'Neill's banking transactions. The examination of financial records revealed irregularities that prompted a deeper investigation into the couple's activities. The warrant execution led to the discovery of O'Neill's body concealed under a deflated plastic air mattress.

According to prosecutors, the couple had taped the air mattress and never alerted anyone that O'Neill had died. Suzanne Agnew later told investigators that their eight Chihuahuas had chewed on O'Neill's body while it lay inside their home for about a week before it was concealed. She claimed she deeply regretted the hurt, damage, and uncertainty her actions caused.

Stolen Benefits and Emotional Impact

Following O'Neill's reported death in his sleep around December 3, 2023, the couple impersonated him to access his Social Security benefits. They used his debit card to steal payments from his account, allegedly spending the money for their own benefit. The trio had lived together in an intimate threesome relationship prior to his death.

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During the sentencing hearing for Suzanne Agnew, O'Neill's brother addressed the court to express the family's grief. He stated that Jim was not just a body under an air mattress, but a man who loved, laughed, and was deeply missed by those who cared for him. He emphasized that Suzanne's actions prevented his family from grieving properly. He said she stole their chance to grieve him, highlighting the lasting emotional trauma inflicted by the concealment and fraud.