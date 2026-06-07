Couple's Dream French Manor Renovation Dashed by Devastating Fire Before Wedding

Dimitri and David Petitpas' ambitious plan to renovate a 200-year-old French manor within a year for their wedding reception has been thrown into jeopardy after a catastrophic fire destroyed the historic roof and attic. The couple, who purchased the property for €330,000 and were using a €100,000 loan for renovations, now face a potential €1.3 million repair bill and a three-year timeline. Despite having insurance, they anxiously await a final payout decision while grappling with the emotional and logistical fallout of the blaze, which occurred while workmen were on site.

A couple who almost had to abandon their DIY project, a French manor they snapped up for €330,000 (£285,763), after a fire left it severely damaged and requiring repairs costing up to €1.3 million (£1.1 million), have detailed the evening of the blaze.

In September last year, Dimitri, 35, and David Petitpas, 28, purchased 200-year-old Egmont Manor, located near Cloyes-les-Trois-Rivières, around an hour from Paris, with grand plans to renovate the property. The French Chateau had no water, no electricity, and a leaky roof, but using a €100,000 (£86,586) loan, the couple got started on renovations with the hope of using it for their wedding reception within 10 months.

However, on November 20, they received the devastating news that a 14-hour blaze had completely destroyed part of their new home. Pictures show the burned pieces of the historic roof and attic, which had fallen through to the first floor, exposing the property to harsh winter weather.

The couple say their insurance, which they took out two months before the blaze, has luckily agreed to cover the damage, but they are yet to hear exactly how much of it - and they have been told the work could cost €1.3 million (£1.1 million). Frenchman Dimitri, 35, said: 'We lost the roof and the attic, and everything collapsed on the first floor.

'It had a huge impact on us. We hope that in the end it will be for the greater good with a new roof and a new opportunity, but we don't know. We have gone from a one-year renovation to a three-year renovation.

' Dimitri and David Petitpas received the devastating call that their 200-year-old Egmont Manor, located near Cloyes-les-Trois-Rivières, suffered immense damage from a fire. During the renovation period, Dimitri and Swiss David are living five hours away from the manor in the French Alps. The morning of the fire, workmen were treating some fungus with harsh chemicals, so they were told to vacate the premises and headed home.

However, at 11pm, the pair received a heartbreaking call from police to say that the manor was engulfed in flames. Some friends who live nearby were sent to see the fire for themselves and confirmed what Dimitri dreaded to be true. The blaze began at around 8pm. Investigations are still ongoing, but a workman is believed to have been involved.

Dimitri said: 'At around 11pm, we got a call from local police, and they told us that it was on fire, and we didn't believe it at first, we thought maybe it was a bad joke.

'We got some friends to go to the manor to check if it was true, and when they arrived, it was very true. 'The fire workers had been called a bit too late so when they arrived the manor was already fully on fire and we had already lost the roof. ' The couple are waiting to hear back from their insurance company, but the repairs could cost more than £1.1million.

In November, the couple received the call that their new home had caught fire and the roof was destroyed. The couple purchased the home as a DIY renovation project - and hope to host their wedding there. When the couple finally arrived, the fire had started to go out, but was still ongoing. The flames were finally put out at 10 am the next morning, given it was difficult for firefighters to get up the hilly driveway.

Dimitri added: 'We had five hours of driving from where we were to the manor, so we were a bit in disbelief. The whole way there, we thought, 'maybe it is a small fire' or 'maybe it is nothing.

' 'It was really when we arrived in the morning at around 6am that we realised it was huge. When we saw the manor we were in shock. Before that we were in a bit of denial.

' 'We arrived at around 6am and it was still on fire. It was very dark, so the sky was orange and blue with the emergency lights.

' The pair have the final meeting with their legal expert today to determine the cause of the fire, and they are waiting on the green light to start clearing up. They are hoping to have permission by September to start the roof renovation, which will need to be recreated exactly as it was.

Having brought out insurance with Cardif BNP Paribas two months before the fire, the couple are relying on this payout to finish their project - with only a £150,000 budget themselves. Dimitri said: 'Our insurance is like 'rebuild as it was', so they need to respect and do everything by hand like it was before. Despite the major setback, Dimitri and David are adamant that they will develop their dream venue in the end.

The couple, who have no previous DIY experience, were hoping to do the renovations by following YouTube videos. Despite all the setbacks, the couple are determined to renovate their dream home - and make it their wedding venue.

'It is very stressful to be honest. There are constant battles. What we still need to know is to what extent insurance will cover this 1.3 million euros, because they could possibly say they will only cover part of it.





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Couple's DIY Dream Home Destroyed by Fire, Renovation Costs Estimated at €1.3 MillionA couple who purchased a 200-year-old French manor for €330,000 (£285,763) as a DIY renovation project have detailed the devastating news that a 14-hour blaze had completely destroyed part of their new home. The couple, Dimitri and David Petitpas, received the news that their new home had caught fire and the roof was destroyed. They are waiting to hear back from their insurance company, but the repairs could cost more than £1.1million. The couple is determined to see their project through to the end, despite the setbacks they have faced. They are waiting for the final meeting with their legal expert to determine the cause of the fire and to get the green light to start clearing up.

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