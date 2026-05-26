Couple's 15-year nightmare finally ends as neighbour Zoi Hayes admits breaching restraining order

A 15-year feud between a couple, Corrine Rotherham and her husband Peter Rotherham, and their noisy neighbor Zoi Hayes, has finally come to an end following a recent incident in which Hayes admitted to breaching her restraining order. The Rotherhams, who moved to the village of Urchfont in 2011, sought a quiet life but instead faced a campaign of harassment by Hayes, who repeatedly spied on them, banged her wheelie bins outside their bedroom window, and even thrown rotting mole corpses into their garden. Hayes was eventually handed a restraining order, but continued to neighbour her.

A 15-year feud between a couple, Corrine Rotherham and her husband Peter Rotherham, and their noisy neighbor Zoi Hayes, has finally come to an end following a recent incident in which Hayes admitted to breaching her restraining order .

The Rotherhams, who moved to the village of Urchfont in 2011, sought a quiet life but instead faced a campaign of harassment by Hayes, who repeatedly spied on them, banged her wheelie bins outside their bedroom window, and even thrown rotting mole corpses into their garden. Hayes was eventually handed a restraining order, but continued to neighbour her and recent incident saw her face possible jail time when she is sentenced next month





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Neighbour Harassment Restraining Order Domestic Abuse UK News Quiet Life Village Life

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Couple Up at Football Game and DinnerTaylor Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce were seen at an NFL game in Cleveland and had a date night in New York.

Read more »

Celebrity couple Danny Cipriani and AnnaLynne McCord make rare outing after engagementFormer rugby star Danny Cipriani and actress AnnaLynne McCord, 38, have stepped out for the first time since getting engaged as they went shopping at a farmer's market in LA, months after breaking up with his ex, ex-wife Victoria Rise. Their relationship has been tumultuous, with the pair going their separate ways in January 2025 after reconnecting in 2024. Despite this, they appeared to be back on last summer, and their engagement was announced last month.

Read more »

Accused California DUI driver’s stunning six-word reply to cops after horrific crash killed coupleAnabell Correa, who is accused of driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed a married couple last March, admitted to police that she was drinking, claiming she only had one Twiste…

Read more »

Toxic Orange County leak linked to crippling side effects — engaged couple reveal troubling symptomsMiguel Loo, who turned 31 Sunday, and his wife-to-be Brittany Guibert were settling in for a long weekend when disaster struck.

Read more »