Couple On Trial For Abusing And Murdering Adopted Baby Boy

The couple, on trial for the abuse and murder of Preston Davey, denied the charges.

The boyfriend of a teacher accused of abusing and murdering a baby boy they were adopting, Preston Davey , today insisted that he never hurt or sexually assaulted him.

Preston died four months after being placed in the care of John McGowan-Fazakerley and Jamie Varley in July 2023. The couple are on trial, accused of ‘routinely’ ill-treating, sexually abusing, and physically assaulting the 13-month-old infant, who was taken from his birth mother and put into foster care aged five days. Varley, a secondary school textiles teacher who was known as Jae, is also charged with murder, while McGowan-Fazakerley, a sales representative, is accused of allowing Preston’s death. In a video, Varley and McGowan-Fazakerley deny the charges





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Law Trial Abuse Murder Couple Preston Davey John Mcgowan-Fazakerley Jamie Varley Teachers Lancashire Constabulary Expert Pathologist Sexual Assault Evidence

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