ABC13 spoke with the family of Arleen and Calvin Richards, who said she had just turned 65 and he had recently beaten prostate cancer.

Instead of planning Thanksgiving, a family tells ABC13 they are mourning a married couple who died in a house fire overnight in northeast Houston. The Houston Fire Department responded to a home near Ley and Homestead Road in the Trinity Gardens area and found it engulfed in flames.

ABC13 spoke with the family members of 65-year-old Arleen Richards and 81-year-old Calvin Richard following the heartbreaking loss.

Also read Houston man sentenced to 15 years for concealing ISIS propaganda support, lying to FBI

"We done a lot of family outings, family trips, and we do it for him, because he loves family," granddaughter Tymesha Richard said. "So it's going to be really hard when he calls at 5:30 every morning on your birthday, where you're wondering where that's going to come from. And " Relatives said the couple had been married for over 30 years. Arleen had been a METRO driver for years and just celebrated her 65th birthday the week before.

Calvin had recently beaten prostate cancer and had built churches and homes throughout Houston as a long-time contractor. Driver charged with driving while intoxicated after 9-year-old child fell out of vehicle, hospitalized, court records show "My daughter woke me up," said neighbor Kathy Gunter, who scrambled to look for a phone to call Arleen early this morning.

Advertisement

"I called her number; I was staggering and stumbling, and called it, and after I realized their vehicles in the yard, I'm like, 'Oh my God, oh my God! '" Gunter said the couple was also active in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo trail rides. But more than anything, they were good neighbors. Gunter said she and Arleen always called each other and kept an eye on each other's homes.

Their death, she says, is a tragedy.

"It's just sad, so sad, just so sad. But definitely going to miss them right across the street. When I look at the house, it's just unbelievable, just unbelievable," Gunter described. An investigation into the cause of the fire is just beginning. Family members said they suspect the cause will be something electrical.