Couple install metal barriers and 'no trespassing' signs on ancient bridleway after losing six-year battle

The owners of a multi-million pound house have installed metal barriers and 'no trespassing' signs on an ancient bridleway after losing a six-year legal battle. David and Dawn Moore had claimed the path ran between two nearby cottages, but a High Court ruling confirmed it was a public right of way. The couple, who have spent up to £400,000 fighting the villagers' access, have now put up ugly metal fencing to prevent people from strolling through their paddock.

The owners of a multi-million pound house who were forced to give access to villagers along an ancient bridleway have installed metal barriers and no trespassing signs.

David and Dawn Moore lost a six-year legal battle that has cost them up to £400,000 to stop ramblers, horse riders and dog walkers entering their 1.75-acre grounds. The couple who claimed the path ran between two nearby cottages have now put up ugly metal fencing which prevents people from strolling through their paddock. Instead, visitors are forced along the perimeter of the land, where they are met by signs which warn PRIVATE PROPERTY. No trespassers.

Locals in Little Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, also claim a beehive has been placed next to the route to deter people by raising the risk of them getting stung. One local said The correct bridleway runs across the paddock, effectively dividing it into two. By doing this, this gives them the whole of the paddock. I was hoping they had come to the conclusion they should accept it and move on but the situation is escalating the whole time.

Parish council chairman Wayne Morris said the Moores could be prosecuted for committing a criminal offence under the Highways Act. This states blocking or making it difficult to use a bridleway can attract jail terms of up to 51 weeks and a heavy fine. He added Theyre forcing people off the legal route with that fence and making them trespass on their own land because they dont want people walking in the field.

This has gone on for six-and-a-half years, all the way to the High Court. Theyve lost the plot. Mr Morris also accused the Moores of doing a Clarkson a reference to claims Jeremy Clarkson strategically installed beehives next to a public footpath at his Diddly Squat farm to keep walkers away. The Grand Tour star has firmly denied the allegation which he dismissed as hilarious.

Workers from Hertfordshire County Council arrived on June 8 to reopen the to the public after the Moores had failed to do so under the terms of an enforcement order. Three barriers were removed and dense brambles that had been allowed to grow across the route was uprooted on the path that furious villagers said had been in use for more than a century.

It followed a High Court ruling that backed the local authority and the Planning Inspectorate after they confirmed the path on land beside the Moores house was a public right of way.

Villagers complained the gates had sprung up across the route of the legally-recognised bridleway The pathway should head straight across the paddock on a route shown by the red lines Visitors are now pushed to the left side of the field, along the perimeter of the Moores land, where they are confronted by signs that state they are trespassing on private property Locals cheered as the gates were taken down, although the work was temporarily halted twice for an ambulance to attend as Mrs Moore was apparently taken ill during the furore. At one point, Mr Moore marched towards onlookers who were filming the scene, with one telling him Im cheering because the bridleway is now open.

He replied Oh, open at the expense of my wife collapsing, yeah? You happy with that? The villagers joy was short-lived, however, as they later reported that at least one of the gates had been rehung and the Moores were warning anyone trying to use the bridleway that they were trespassing.

There were also claims the couple had prevented council workers from putting up a new bridleway sign on public land across the road from their house on June 9 by remonstrating with them. One resident told the Mail I have just been through, with Mr Moore telling me I was trespassing. When I continued walking he closed the gates behind me. I have notified the council and sent them photos.

Another said Dawn Moore was the first to approach and tell him he was on the wrong path. David Moore, 63, who owns Breach House with his wife Dawn, 59, approaches locals filming the scene as council workers removed barriers to the bridleway on June 8 Hertfordshire County Council workers in high-visibility jackets removed fencing and gates But the following day, locals said Mr Moore was out warning people they were trespassing and had reinstalled a barrier Then David came out and shouted that he was trespassing, so both of them.

Someone else commented Both Mr Moore and his wife were out remonstrating with the people trying to put the direction sign up, who gave up after a sob story. They keep replacing a gate that is propped up and not safe and telling people to get off their land as they are trespassing. They had already been warned by the council, so looks like they will be prosecuted.

Funny she made a miraculous recovery to have a go at users of the bridlewa





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David Moore Dawn Moore Little Berkhamsted Hertfordshire Bridleway High Court Hertfordshire County Council Jeremy Clarkson Diddly Squat Farm Public Footpath

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