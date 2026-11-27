Levi Barela and Sophia Leclair face felony charges for stealing Pokémon cards and trailers from Walmarts across Colorado and neighboring states.

A Colorado couple has been indicted on dozens of felony counts for orchestrating a large-scale theft ring targeting Walmart stores across multiple states. The scheme, which ran from June 2025 through late October, resulted in the theft of more than $40,000 in trading cards and seven storage trailers valued at over $140,000. The operation primarily targeted Pokémon and sports collectibles from retailers in cities including Steamboat Springs, Sterling, Fort Morgan, Elizabeth, Parker, Craig, and Timnath. The Colorado Attorney General's office announced the indictments on Wednesday, detailing how the duo used deception to pilfer high-value merchandise from retail backrooms.

The Theft Mechanism and Modus Operandi

Levi Barela, 35, posed as an employee of MJ Holdings, the authorized vendor for Walmart's trading card inventory. According to court records, he entered stores wearing a fake uniform and carrying forged paperwork to legitimize his presence. He would access the back rooms, retrieve boxes of cards under the guise of restocking shelves, and then load the merchandise into his personal vehicle to leave the premises. This method allowed him to bypass standard security checks by appearing as a legitimate supply chain worker.

Also read Now Google’s Familiar Faces AI feature works on Walmart’s $35 smart home camera too

Sophia Leclair, 35, and Barela's longtime girlfriend, supported these operations by acting as a lookout or accompanying him directly. In some instances, Leclair monitored the stores from Barela's car, ensuring they had a clear escape route if employees became suspicious. The coordination between the two individuals highlights the organized nature of this retail theft scheme, which the Attorney General's office described as causing significant harm to victims and local communities.

Identity Fraud and Trailer Robberies

Beyond retail theft, the couple utilized stolen identities to access and steal seven trailers from storage yards located in Arapahoe, Weld, and Summit counties. These trailers contained various high-value items, including snowmobiles, contributing to the total estimated loss of over $180,000. The use of fraudulent identities to gain entry to secure storage facilities indicates a sophisticated approach to property crime that extended well beyond simple shoplifting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The indictment also notes that the couple expanded their theft network beyond Colorado, accusing them of stealing from stores in Wyoming and Nebraska. This multi-state involvement underscores the breadth of their criminal activity and the logistical challenges faced by law enforcement in tracking and recovering the stolen assets. The stolen goods were reportedly stored at Leclair's home in Commerce City before being sold online or to unsuspecting local card shops.

Legal History and Previous Arrests

The couple's criminal history includes a previous arrest that resulted in a prison sentence for Barela. In January, employees at a Walmart in Lamar, a southeastern Colorado city, detected Barela attempting to leave with stolen trading cards worth nearly $8,800. Police pursued the couple in a lengthy vehicular chase, ultimately recovering the merchandise and arresting Barela. He subsequently pleaded guilty to vehicular eluding in Bent County and was sentenced to three years in prison in May.

During an interview following his release, Barela admitted to creating the fake MJ Holdings clothing and planning the extensive thefts. This confession provided key evidence for the grand jury, which indicted both individuals on late October charges. The charges include violations of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act, second-degree burglary, theft, identity theft, and tax evasion. The gravity of these charges reflects the scale and organized nature of their criminal enterprise.

Current Custody and Upcoming Court Dates

Levi Barela is currently serving his prison sentence at the Four Mile Correctional Center. Despite his incarceration, he remains a central figure in the ongoing investigation. He is scheduled to appear for a hearing on advisement on December 7 in Denver District Court. His legal representation and the prosecution will likely address the new felony counts related to the multi-state theft ring during this proceeding.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sophia Leclair was arrested in October and remains in custody at the Adams County jail. She is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bail. Her arraignment is set for January 25, at which point formal charges will be read and she will enter a plea. Attorney General Phil Weiser stated that the office is committed to public safety and holding those accused of perpetrating these crimes accountable. The outcome of these cases will determine the long-term consequences for the couple and their extensive network of retail theft.