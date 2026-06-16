Couple Found Guilty of Abusing Adopted Baby

A couple who adopted a baby boy have been found guilty of systematically abusing the child, including physically, psychologically, and sexually. Jamie Varley and John McGowan-Fazakerley, a same-sex couple, had adopted Preston Davey when he was nine months old in March 2023. However, within four months, Preston was dead, having suffered unsurvivable internal injuries.

A couple who adopted a baby boy and presented themselves as the epitome of a modern family were found guilty of systematically abusing the child, including physically, psychologically, and sexually.

Jamie Varley and John McGowan-Fazakerley, a same-sex couple, had adopted Preston Davey when he was nine months old in March 2023. However, within four months, Preston was dead, having suffered unsurvivable internal injuries, including a human bite mark to his bottom, more than 30 visible bruises, and an unusual bruise to the back of his throat.

A post-mortem examination confirmed that Preston had been smothered, either by a hand over his nose or mouth, or the insertion of an object or body part into his mouth. Varley, a 37-year-old secondary school teacher, was convicted of sex abuse and murder, while McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, was found guilty of sexual assault and being complicit in Preston's death. The couple had presented themselves as respectable and professional, with Varley working as a sales manager and McGowan-Fazakerley as a teacher.

They had even drawn a sketch of their 'perfect' family, which showed the three of them, along with their dog, walking together. However, behind closed doors, the couple was hiding a dark secret. Varley had a secret cache of pornographic photographs on his mobile phone, and police have admitted that they cannot discount the possibility that the couple had a 'sinister plan' to adopt a baby to carry out their sick sexual fantasies.

The case has raised serious questions about how two men were able to abuse a baby under the noses of social workers. Preston was taken to hospital three times in six weeks, including with a broken arm, but no further action was ever taken. Were social workers and other healthcare professionals too easily taken in by the lies of the middle-class pair and blinded by a desire to promote diversity?

As a senior social work source told the Daily Mail: 'In my experience, social workers can find it difficult to confront same-sex adoptive parents, due to a fear of being seen as politically incorrect.

' Oldham Council, which was responsible for Preston because his adoption had not been finalised when he died, says no staff have been disciplined or sacked following the infant's death but insists an independent child safeguarding practice review is being carried out and will report in due course. For Preston, it was a desperately tragic end to a short life that also had its roots in depravity.

His mother, Sarah Davey, 42, had been recalled to prison shortly after Preston was conceived in 2021, under the terms of a life licence for the callous murder of 71-year-old Lily Lilley when she was a teenager. CCTV shows a paramedic carrying Preston into the hospital while Varley, left, and McGowan-Fazakerley follow Varley outside Blackpool Victoria Hospital. He told doctors Preston accidentally drowned in the bath while his back was turned.

Preston's grandmother, Debbie, 66, has called for those responsible for placing him with Varley and McGowan-Fazakerley to be sacked.

'Everyone involved with Preston is still working,' she told the Daily Mail. 'That's not right. ' Mrs Davey added: 'Social services might have been hesitant to take action when they saw Preston because they may have been accused of being homophobic. 'They didn't see through them and see what was going on.

' She also believes the couple had a 'sinister plan' for Preston and purposely set out to adopt a baby to carry out their sick sexual fantasies





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Jamie Varley John Mcgowan-Fazakerley Preston Davey Adoption Abuse Murder Sexual Assault

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