Couple explain in video that they terminated fetus with Down syndrome

Internet stars Jesse Ridgway, 33, and Ashley Ridgway, 31, announced they had made the 'difficult decision' to terminate their pregnancy two months after learning their unborn child had Down syndrome.

A New Jersey -based influencer couple revealed they now sleep next to a gun after receiving intense hate over their decision to terminate a pregnancy after a Down syndrome diagnosis.

Internet stars Jesse Ridgway, 33, and Ashley Ridgway, 31, announced that they had made the 'difficult decision' to terminate their pregnancy earlier this week, two months after learning their unborn child had Down syndrome.

'As for us, we made a difficult decision that we believe in the long-run will be beneficial for our family,' Jesse wrote in a series of Instagram Story. 'Thankfully, we had a choice. ' 'It will take a little time to move on, but we are excited to try again in the future and hopefully have a better outcome,' he added.

Just a week earlier, the pair shared a YouTube video showing the results of an amniocentesis test, which screens for birth defects and chromosomal conditions. In the clip, the couple sat on the floor and viewed the test results in real time, which revealed markers consistent with Trisomy 21, medically known as Down syndrome.

Ashley broke into tears as Jesse explained that the couple had previously discussed terminating the pregnancy if faced with such a scenario, a decision they later confirmed on Wednesday. Jesse, posted a series of emotional Instagram stories saying the couple had decided to have an abortion, describing the decision as 'not made lightly' and 'extremely traumatic.

' Internet stars Jesse Ridgway, 33, and Ashley Ridgway, 31, announced that they had made the 'difficult decision' to terminate their pregnancy earlier this week after a Down syndrome diagnosis Jesse told TMZ Live on Friday that he has installed a security gate at his home and is now keeping a loaded gun on his bedside table after receiving death threats On Instagram, Jesse described the decision as 'not made lightly' and 'extremely traumatic' 'When I first confronted this news, I was shocked but optimistic,' Jesse wrote. 'If they're a little slow intellectually, then we'll make it work.

I signed on to be a parent, come what may...but I just didn't fully understand what Down syndrome entailed.

' The news immediately triggered a wave of online backlash. A day later, the pair revealed that their inboxes were being flooded with 'hate and vitriol' over their 'impossible decision.

' Jesse, known online as McJuggerNuggets, said that since sharing their abortion, they have been exposed to a 'deeply disturbing' side of humanity. One comment left under their YouTube video read: 'Genuinely the most dystopian and disturbing video I've seen on YouTube. Truly evil. Four months.

' 'Hitler thought those with disabilities didn't deserve to live either!!! You should be sterilized,' another said. Another person wrote: 'Y'all talked about seeing the darkest side of humanity. That's not the people watching your videos.

It's you brother. And you can't even see it.

' The majority, however, said they found it 'disturbing' and 'dystopian' to share a video announcing an abortion while profiting off the content. 'This is disturbing. The decision itself to end the pregnancy is horrible but to broadcast it to the world is just so disturbing,' one comment read. Another said: 'Announcing you're ending your unborn child's life while monetizing is demonic.

' 'Don't forget that he also had this video edited and reviewed before clicking post. Zero shame,' one user wrote, while another added: 'Some things don't need to be filmed.

' Jesse hit back on Instagram Stories, saying he had never seen such 'hate and vitriol,' including death threats, toward two people grieving the loss of their unborn child. 'The last 24 hours have exposed a side of humanity that is deeply disturbing. Being called"murderous pieces of s***, evil, compared to Hitler" and receiving NON-STOP DEATH THREATS,' the YouTuber wrote.

'Seeing my 6-year-old dog with Stage 4 Kidney Disease be used as a weapon, manipulating my words and intent in a tweet or saying we’ll regret this decision forever and must repent to God is absolute insanity,' he added. 'What’s more troubling is a lot of these people use God or Jesus as their justification for threatening us and wanting to cast us into Hell…seems pretty hypocritical.

' Jesse told TMZ Live on Friday that he has installed a security gate at his home and is now keeping a loaded gun on his bedside table after receiving death threats. He said the decision to share their experience was rooted in confronting the topic, according to his posts. The Daily Mail has reached out to the couple for comment.





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