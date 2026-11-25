A Daybreak family's backyard smoker caught fire, but quick-thinking neighbors, including singer Donny Osmond, helped extinguish the flames before they could cause serious damage.

Donny Osmond helped extinguish a fire at the Hongs' home in South Jordan. Unified Fire Department advises keeping smokers 10 feet from structures and monitoring cooling.

SOUTH JORDAN — This Thanksgiving, a couple is sharing their gratitude to a Utah icon after he stepped in during a backyard emergency. Debbie and Tim Hong said they were caught off guard by a loud knock at their door on Sunday afternoon.

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"We ran to the front door, and there was one of our neighbors that we knew, and he was like, 'Your house is on fire,' and so obviously we panicked," Tim Hong said. Tim Hong had just finished cooking Korean short ribs. He said he had turned off his Traeger smoker, which he's never had a problem with over the last few years he's owned it.

"There was no more fire," Debbie Hong said. "Everybody was like, laughing. And so we knew it was OK.

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" After I got back from church, I went to my little granddaughter's birthday party. I saw black smoke coming from the neighbor's backyard. Their barbecue had caught fire, and the flames were just about to reach the house! My son's father-in-law, Derek Roberts, took this video, but he started recording a little late.

What you don't see are the flames shooting about four feet above the barbecue! I guess I can now add to my credentials: I'm a singing fireman! 😂 I wonder if they'll put me in their annual calendar next year. 🧑‍🚒🚒🧯Donny Osmond was there, wearing his Sunday best while hosing down the Traeger.

She told Osmond he should add"hero" to his resume. The entertainer wrote on social media he was at his granddaughter's birthday when they saw the flames in the Hongs' backyard. Have You Seen This? Donny Osmond puts out backyard barbecue fire"The fat, I think, just kind of slid down through the side and collected in the bucket below," he said.

"There was a shop vac that was in here that I used to clean the grill with. It's all melted. So I think that's what happened.

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" He said while some of the comments online are critical, they're focused on the happy ending of this story. Debbie Hong said they're endlessly grateful to their neighbors.

"We love them; they're the kindest people ever," she said. "It wasn't a surprise that they were the ones that came. But, it was surprising that it was Donny Osmond.

""Thank you for saving our house, and maybe our lives," Debbie Hong said. The Unified Fire Department recommends having a bucket of water or a hose nearby while using a smoker. Public information officer Nate Cochran said once finished, check the smoker multiple times to make sure it's cooling off. They recommend using a laser temperature gun to monitor it.

He said if a fire was to start, call 911 first so firefighters can be on the way, in case it gets out of control. Cochran said they do not mind showing up to a fire that's already been put out by someone else. The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.