More than 30 German shepherds, a teenager and a disabled adult were found living in what authorities called 'abhorrent' conditions at a Florida home. Two people are now facing dozens of charges.

More than 30 German shepherds, a teenager and a disabled adult were found living in what authorities called "abhorrent" conditions at a Florida home. Two people are now facing dozens of charges.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. - More than 30 German shepherds, a teenager and a disabled adult were found living in what authorities called "abhorrent" conditions at a Florida home. Two people are now facing dozens of charges. Dan Gerard, 72, and Christie Gerard, 47, are each charged with more than 30 counts of felony animal cruelty, along with one count of felony child neglect and one count of neglect of a disabled adult.

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"Once deputies and animal control officers arrived, it was obvious that this was a severe case of animal cruelty as well as child neglect," said Walton County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Dustin Cosson. "The conditions were abhorrent, to say the least. No child or animal should be forced to live in the conditions they were found in.

" The sheriff's office said all of the dogs were removed from the property. The owner surrendered 13 puppies, which are being taken to Alaqua Animal Refuge. Most of the adult dogs are being seized and transported to the Walton County Animal Shelter. The teenager and disabled adult are also being removed from the home with assistance from the Florida Department of Children and Families, according to the sheriff's office.

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More than 30 German shepherds, a teenager and a disabled adult were found living in what authorities called "abhorrent" conditions at a Florida home. Two people are now facing dozens of charges. In February, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services charged Gerard with felony falsification of veterinarian records and using another person's identification without consent.

"The arrest stemmed from an investigation into Gerard altering a K9 Certificate of Veterinarian Inspection after selling a German shepherd puppy that later died from health complications," the sheriff's office said. A video of masked ICE agents arresting a father and his adult daughter inside an Alaska Airlines jet bridge at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Saturday morning has since gone viral and sparked outrage.

Deputies in unincorporated King County’s Skyway neighborhood are investigating a late-night shooting that sent three teenage girls to the hospital. The Port of Seattle and Alaska Airlines are reviewing an immigration enforcement arrest involving two passengers as they boarded an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Los Angeles Saturday morning.

A three-car crash in Renton sent several people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after witnesses reported a stolen vehicle ran a red light and the occupants tried to flee, police said.