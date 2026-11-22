Video has gone viral on social media appearing to show a young couple have a heated discussion during a Georgia Tech game.

Footage of a young couple appearing to have a heated discussion during Saturday’s college football game between Georgia Tech and Wake Forest has gone viral on social media, receiving more than 15.6 million views on X. The video was broadcast live by ESPN with play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore asking his co-commentator Jesse Palmer, who also hosts The Bachelor dating show, to "breakdown" what was going on.

A one-minute snippet of the incident was shared widely on social media sparking speculation the couple may have been going through a breakup, though in a later clip from the ESPN broadcast they are seen kissing to the commentators’ delight. What The Video Shows Carter Lowe, a self-styled "NCAA Sports Clipper" and Wisconsin Badger fan, shared the clip from ESPN’s broadcast on X adding: "A Georgia Tech couple appears to have a breakup live on air and the commentators analyze and break it down.

Also read Instant Takeaways From Georgia Tech's 88-82 Loss to Georgia Basketball

" The video was filmed at Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium as Wake Forest looked to continue their recent winning streak. In the footage a young man and woman, who is wearing a headband in gold, white and navy-blue Georgia Tech colors, appear to be having a passionate conversation about something while leaning toward each other.

Referring to the game, which Wake Forest were leading by 50 to 22, Palmer said: "At this point our situation is intense right now, maybe not as intense as this conversation though. Tessitore replied "you’re the expert here my man, you break this down" at which point the live broadcast returns to the game. He adds "we’ll go back to it for you" after which Palmer said there was "lots of eye contact.

" Later a camera cuts back to the couple with Tessitore commenting: "Yer let’s see it, break it down, put your Bachelorette skills to it. " Palmer replies: "He’s locked in—he is holding her to court right now. He wants an answer and he’s not leaving—I mean they are in each other’s personal space, he’s not happy with whatever she just told him.

" Tessitore jokes "this would be such a great live follow show for you on ABC" to which he replies: "Yer this is kind of one of those moments where you just say I’m sorry. " At that moment the man appears to say something that causes the young woman to physically recoil and close her eyes, as Tessitore shouts "Oh! " Palmer continues "please take a moment and say your goodbyes" while Tessitore again interrupts to shout "Woah!

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" The clip of this exchange posted by Lowe received over 7,600 shares and 134,000 likes on X by other users, accumulating more than 15.6 million views. The incident sparked wide ranging discussion on social media with some users attempting to lip-read, though Newsweek can’t confirm what the couple were saying.

YouTuber Aakash Gupta shared the video adding: "If your partner looks you dead in the eye in the middle of a fight, the science says you two are probably gonna be fine.

" The Second Clip A second nine-second clip from the broadcast was later shared on X by Lowe, who wrote: "Update: They made up!! " In the video the man has an arm around the woman as they look into each other’s eyes, and then go in for a brief kiss.

Referring to the couple Tessitore says "I do want to give you an update and it’s a good one" to which Palmer replies: "Argh that’s good news, that’s good news, I was really hoping.

" Tessitore continues "argh this is great! Embrace the love America" as the couple go in for a second longer kiss at which point Palmer adds "ok get a room though.

" This video received more than 3.1 million views and 67,000 likes from other X users. The official ESPN College Football X account also shared a 26-second compilation from both clips, showing both the couple appearing to argue and their later kisses. They commented: "Whatever was happening here, it wasn't good. Don't worry, they made up with a kiss and all is right.

" The Results Wake Forest won 50-29, their eighth consecutive victory which, together with Miami beating Virginia Tech, secured their place in the December 5 ACC Championship Game. The Demon Deacons now have a 10-1 win record, this season being one of the most successful in their history. Elsewhere Nebraska beat Ohio State 31-28 after which their fans stormed the field, with footage from local television showing a goalpost being brought down.

In Tennessee the LSU Tigers suffered a humbling 27-13 defeat against the Tennessee Volunteers in front of more than 100,000 fans. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Matthew Cannon and Trevor Davies.between Georgia Tech and Wake Forest The video was broadcast live by ESPN with play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore asking his co-commentator Jesse Palmer, who also hostsA one-minute snippet of the incident was shared widely on social media sparking speculation the couple may have been going through a breakup, though in a later clip from the ESPN broadcast they are seen kissing to the commentators’ delight.

Carter Lowe, a self-styled"NCAA Sports Clipper" and Wisconsin Badger fan, shared the clip from ESPN’s broadcast on X adding:"A Georgia Tech couple appears to have a breakup live on air and the commentators analyze and break it down.

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" The video was filmed at Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium as Wake Forest looked to continue their recent winning streak. In the footage a young man and woman, who is wearing a headband in gold, white and navy-blue Georgia Tech colors, appear to be having a passionate conversation about something while leaning toward each other.

Referring to the game, which Wake Forest were leading by 50 to 22, Palmer said:"At this point our situation is intense right now, maybe not as intense as this conversation though. Tessitore replied"you’re the expert here my man, you break this down" at which point the live broadcast returns to the game. Later a camera cuts back to the couple with Tessitore commenting:"Yer let’s see it, break it down, put your Bachelorette skills to it.

"Palmer replies:"He’s locked in—he is holding her to court right now. He wants an answer and he’s not leaving—I mean they are in each other’s personal space, he’s not happy with whatever she just told him.

" Tessitore jokes"this would be such a great live follow show for you on ABC" to which he replies:"Yer this is kind of one of those moments where you just say I’m sorry. " At that moment the man appears to say something that causes the young woman to physically recoil and close her eyes, as Tessitore shouts"Oh! " Palmer continues"please take a moment and say your goodbyes" while Tessitore again interrupts to shout"Woah!

" The clip of this exchange posted by Lowe received over 7,600 shares and 134,000 likes on X by other users, accumulating more than 15.6 million views. :"If your partner looks you dead in the eye in the middle of a fight, the science says you two are probably gonna be fine.

"In the video the man has an arm around the woman as they look into each other’s eyes, and then go in for a brief kiss. Referring to the couple Tessitore says"I do want to give you an update and it’s a good one" to which Palmer replies:"Argh that’s good news, that’s good news, I was really hoping.

" Tessitore continues"argh this is great! Embrace the love America" as the couple go in for a second longer kiss at which point Palmer adds"ok get a room though.

"shared a 26-second compilation from both clips, showing both the couple appearing to argue and their later kisses. They commented:"Whatever was happening here, it wasn't good. Don't worry, they made up with a kiss and all is right.

"Wake Forest won 50-29, their eighth consecutive victory which, together with Miami beating Virginia Tech, secured their place in the December 5 ACC Championship Game.