Couple accused of sexually abusing missing girl found in cardboard box: police

Police first started investigating when the teenager was reported missing from her school on May 26, officials said.

by ALEXX ALTMAN-DEVILBISS | The National News DeskA married Minnesota couple has been charged with sexually abusing a missing 14-year-old girl after police found her in a cardboard box in their bedroom.

Police first started investigating when the teenager was reported missing from her school on May 26, officials said. After speaking with the girl's father, police said they learned the girl may have gone to a friend's home. Oakdale police reported going to the home and speaking with Angeline Olson, who denied the girl was there and would drive her home if she showed up.

Police said they returned to the home around 1:30 a.m. after neighbors reported a girl standing outside with the couple nearly naked. While searching the home, officers found the girl in a cardboard box underneath a pile of clothes in the bedroom, according to police. Officers said they also found several photos showing the girl performing sexual acts on the adults when searching the couple's phones.

Neighbors reported the couple's teenage children were taken away earlier in the year by Child Protective Services, but the girl kept going to the home. Parents at an Austin Montessori school are calling for accountability after they say school leadership failed to notify families that a THC lollipop was found iA woman who was shot in the driveway of a Maryland home has died, and police said her ex-boyfriend was later found dead in South Carolina.

Austin Swappin', live music, Round Rock Pride, Waterloo Greenway, MACC reopening and more. Here's what's happening across Central Texas this weekend. Texas Softball secured its second consecutive Women's COllege World Series championship on Thursday after beating Texas Tech 4-1 in Oklahoma City.





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