Couple accused of killing registered sex offender in pre-planned stabbing in Arizona desert

A couple allegedly planned the stabbing of a registered sex offender in a desert area in Arizona and now face first-degree homicide charges, police say.

Texas man executed for beheading 3 children: 'Going to be with my kids'Mold dispute emerges as key focus in deadly DC shooting spree near White House, police say MICHAEL RUIZ: DA identifies 49 local killers slated for Newsom's death row clemency — and their crimesOklahoma man, 73, executed for plotting murder of lover's husband, offers no last wordsWATCH: Deranged animal rights activist arrested after allegedly hitting carriage driver with skateboardNYC building collapse: Timeline of deadly disaster as rescuers race to pull survivors from rubble Jim Jordan predicts who Dems will quickly go after in Trump admin once they take power and more top headlinesSuspected DUI driver arrested on 3 murder counts after deadly North Hollywood crash, police say'Fake' war hero allegedly posed as wounded Purple Heart recipient while stealing $81K from veterans group MICHAEL RUIZ: JonBenét Ramsey's father challenges DA after report says family shouldn't have been clearedNewsom Reveals When He'll Decide On 2028 RunCalifornia DA legally challenges Newsom’s Death Row commutations Empire State Building daredevils face possible deportation, prison time following alleged viral stuntWWE's Brie Bella talks Bonita Bonita wine business, describes perfect Las Vegas dayMike Pompeo warns against trusting the Chinese Communist Party on AIAn Arizona couple faces first-degree homicide charges after police said they planned and carried out the stabbing death of a registered sex offender, then left his body in a remote desert area.was arrested after allegedly stabbing a registered sex offender to death in a desert area of the state, according to authorities.

Police began investigating after a motorist found a dead man on the side of the road in the 3100 block of Silver Creek Road on Saturday. The circumstances surrounding the man’s death appeared suspicious, so detectives were called to the scene to conduct a homicide investigation. Detectives later identified the man as Warren, a Bullhead City"transient.

Also read Arizona weather forecast: Warm pattern holds before weekend storms and flood warnings arrive

" Detectives also identified a possible suspect and discovered that the victim’s vehicle was missing. Hours later, Las Vegas Metro Police assisted Bullhead City investigators and located the victim’s vehicle parked at a casino in Laughlin, Nevada.

Middlebrook and McIntosh were taken into custody by Las Vegas Metro Police and booked into the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, where they will be held until they can be extradited to Mohave County, Arizona.registered sex offenders "The couple reportedly pre-determined the desert location where they intended to leave Warren’s body. They also reportedly measured furniture/beds that could be large enough to cover the victim’s body along the side of the road.

Advertisement

Warren was a registered Level 2 sex offender," the post added. Police in Bullhead City, Arizona, say a couple allegedly stabbed a registered sex offender to death and planned the homicide in advance. Bullhead City Police Chief Paul George said the department updates the community when certain registered sex offenders move in or change addresses but that he"will not tolerate anyone using this information as a reason to threaten, intimidate, harass or harm another person.

" "When a Level 2 or Level 3 sex offender moves into our area or, more commonly, changes addresses, the Bullhead City Police Department shares that information as a public service to help keep residents informed," he said in a statement. "While required notifications are mailed to residents living within an approximate 1,000 feet radius of an offender’s registered address, we go a step further by sharing these notifications on social media to reach a broader audience.

Our goal is to provide information, not create fear or alarm. We believe an informed community is a safer community.

""Our Bureau of Criminal Investigations conducts monthly address verification checks to help ensure registered sex offenders are complying with registration requirements. Our responsibility is to protect our community, keep residents informed and to enforce the law. We take all three of these seriously," George continued.