County mum on fired behavioral health director’s claims as response deadline passes

Nadia Privara Brahms alleges she was dismissed in retaliation for trying to report issues to the Board of Supervisors.

Trinity AudioNadia Privara Brahms, San Diego County’s former behavioral health director, filed a claim for damages with her former employer on Sept. 24, alleging that she was illegally fired after attempting to report her concerns over employee discipline practices in her department.

Under state law, the county had 45 calendar days to accept or reject her claim. That window closed last week, but the county’s media office declined to state whether either option has been exercised. State law requires anyone who wishes to sue a public agency to file a claim and wait at least 45 days for a response before filing a lawsuit. Government agencies do not have to respond.

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If neither acceptance nor denial arrives within the 45-day waiting period, claimants have up to two years to sue. If a claim is denied, the lawsuit time limit shrinks to six months. William Small, Privara’s attorney, did not respond last week to requests for comment on the status of his client’s case. As of Friday, no lawsuit had been filed in San Diego Superior Court.

A county spokesperson said Tuesday there was “no settlement to announce. ” Privara’s claim, which alleges “reprisal and retaliation,” indicates that she told county Chief Administrative Officer Ebony Shelton on Aug. 10 and Aug. 13, 2026, that she intended to disclose “systemic missed opportunities, process failures and departmental failures” regarding the behavioral health department’s discipline process to the county Board of Supervisors during a closed-session board meeting scheduled for Aug. 18.

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The county provided no comment on the allegations made in the claim, referring questions to apublished on Aug. 25 announcing Privara’s “departure” in the context of newly released disciplinary records that covered several incidents, including racially insensitive comments made during a sensitivity training session and a sexual harassment incident at the county’s psychiatric hospital. The county’s public statement in August said that “examination” of these incidents “prompted a leadership change in Behavioral Health Services.

” Privara’s claim reiterates the fact that the incidents detailed in released documents predated her being named department director.

“She was not involved in the investigations of any of those incidents,” the claim states. “And she certainly was not the subject of any of the complaints. ”