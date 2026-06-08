Two wildfires sparked by target shooting over the weekend have renewed concerns about fire prevention measures in Utah County as officials weigh whether additio

Two wildfires sparked by target shooting over the weekend have renewed concerns about fire prevention measures in Utah County as officials weigh whether additional restrictions may be needed during hot, dry conditions.

Both fires were believed to have been started by target shooting and fueled by dry vegetation and strong winds — conditions that prompted some residents to question whether additional safeguards should be in place to prevent similar incidents.

“I think with the winds and how dry we are right now and all the water regulations, there definitely should be something in place to keep our mountains green and the fires not spreading for sure,” resident Eri Sysmicalum said. The fires occurred in an area where land management responsibilities are divided among local, state and federal agencies. Saratoga Springs prohibits shooting within city limits, but much of the nearby recreational land falls under state or federal jurisdiction.

“The Lake Mountain area is a really popular area for people to target shoot in,” said Karl Hunt with Utah Forestry, Fire and State Lands. “In the conditions that we had over this weekend, which is hot and dry, and then you couple that with the red flag winds that we were experiencing, any little spark can ignite a wildfire. ” No fire restrictions are currently in place in the area.

However, Hunt said state officials continuously evaluate weather conditions, fuel moisture levels and other fire-danger indicators when determining whether restrictions should be implemented.

“The state will evaluate fuel conditions and look at those different indices to determine what areas should go into fire restrictions,” Hunt said. When enacted, Stage 1 fire restrictions prohibit activities such as the use of exploding targets and tracer ammunition. According to Utah Fire Info, exploding targets are already prohibited on all U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management lands, including those in Utah and Tooele counties, because of current dry conditions.

Despite the recent fires, officials have not announced plans for an outright ban on target shooting in the area. Hunt also noted that individuals who start wildfires may face financial liability for suppression costs.

“You can be held liable for starting a wildfire,” Hunt said. “A lot of that is up to the jurisdiction of the land management agencies and whether they want to pursue cost recovery, but the state of Utah does reserve the right to pursue cost recovery in fires that happen within our jurisdiction. ” State officials are considering whether conditions warrant Stage 1 fire restrictions and are urging recreational shooters and other outdoor users to exercise caution.

Some parts of Utah are already under Stage 1 fire restrictions. Baby wipes sold nationwide at a popular grocery store chain were recalled due to a potentially infectious microbial contamination. Utah lawmakers and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints expressed frustration Saturday after the U.S. Department of War omitted the faithTwo temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were dedicated Sunday, one in California and the other in Oregon.

The Yorba Linda California TemplPentagon officials revised the new religious classification list after several days of criticism from Utah lawmakers. Sen. John Curtis announced the change MondaThe Tower Fire that started near Scipio in Millard County grew overnight to an estimated 1,280 acres and remains only 10% contained. The human-caused fire was f





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