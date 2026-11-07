County charter, sales tax measures lead by 3%, supporters declare victory

Two San Diego County ballot measures appear to be well on their way to passing Friday, with a proposal to revise the county charter and expand Board of Supervisors term limits and a half-cent sales tax increase each ahead.

Two San Diego County ballot measures appear to be well on their way to passing Friday, with a proposal to revise the county charter and expand Board of Supervisors term limits and a half-cent sales tax increase each ahead.

Two San Diego County ballot measures appear to be well on their way to passing Friday, with a proposal to revise the county charter and expand Board of Supervisors term limits and a half-cent sales tax increase each ahead. Measure A calls for charter reforms including an independent ethics commission, budget analyst and program auditor that would report to the Board of Supervisors, as well as consistent term limits across all county elected offices.

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If approved, the measure would allow county supervisors to serve three terms instead of the current two. It would not change the current lack of term limits for the sheriff, district attorney and other county elected officials. The requirement that supervisors live in the districts they represent also would remain unchanged. Measure B, also known as the San Diego Health & Safety Act, would increase the county sales tax by 0.5%.

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It is also intended to address a range of public health and safety issues. Its priorities include:Strengthening 911 response and wildfire prevention"Big changes don't happen because we wait for someone else to act. They happen when people come together and are willing to take on tough fights," she said.

"Our firefighters, health care workers and community leaders stepped forward, organized and called on us to build a better future. San Diegans answered that call. "