County Arrests 39‑Year‑Old on Seven Felony Charges After Seizing 107 Firearms and Meth

Prosecutors in San Luis Obispo County charged Jacob Cole Clopton with multiple felony counts following a raid that uncovered 107 guns, ammunition, and methamphetamine. The suspect faces possession charges and a prior three‑strikes record, and authorities call on the public for tips.

In a sweeping law‑enforcement operation, San Luis Obispo County authorities arrested and charged a 39‑year‑old resident for serious firearms and drug offenses. The crackdown began on March 12 when Sheriff's deputies executed a warrant at a residence on Little Morro Creek Road in the Morro Bay region.

Officers entered the property, which was found to house a staggering inventory of weaponry and contraband: 107 firearms, an extensive cache of ammunition-including both standard and reloaded shells-various magazines, weapon components, and substantial quantities of methamphetamine. The devices ranged from rifles and shotguns to pistols, and they were stored across several locations on the property, including outdoor sheds, a garage safe, a horse barn, the victim's vehicles, and inside the home itself.

The District Attorney's Office details that the suspect, Jacob Cole Clopton, faced a total of seven felony counts in the criminal complaint filed on May 21. Prosecutors allege one count of possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded, operable firearm, five counts of possession of a firearm by a felon with previous convictions, and one count of possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.

The complaint also documents that Clopton has a prior strike under California's Three Strikes Law, adding a severe sentencing component to the case. Prior to this incident, Clopton had been convicted in Texas of theft of a firearm, and in San Luis Obispo County of resisting an executive officer as well as unlawful taking of a vehicle, according to the district attorney's statements.

Clopton has been taken into custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he has remained since Wednesday following the arrest. Law‑enforcement officials are urging anyone who may have additional information pertinent to the case to contact the county's Crime Stoppers program anonymously at 1‑800‑549‑7867. The initiative encourages the public to provide tips that could aid in the prosecution, reinforcing the community's role in supporting local policing efforts.

As the investigation continues, the case serves as a stark reminder of the dangerous potential when large inventories of firearms intersect with illicit drug activity, and it underscores the County's commitment to enforcing both gun safety regulations and drug laws. The arrest marks a significant victory for prosecutors tasked with dismantling illicit weapon networks in the region and ensuring that repeat offenders face the full weight of the law





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San Luis Obispo County Guns Drug Methamphetamine Three Strikes

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