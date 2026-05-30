Country Star Emo Cowgirl Makes History with First Arena Tour Kickoff

The artist releases her debut album three years ago, earns nine ACM nominations, and starts her first arena tour with a sold-out show in Columbus, Ohio.

Since releasing her debut album three years ago, the artist has quickly risen to the top ranks of the most popular women in country music with such hits as Tennessee Orange, Am I Okay, Six Months Later and Beautiful Things.

Her latest album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 all-genre albums chart, making it the first country album by a woman to reach the pinnacle on the chart since Beyonce's Cowboy Carter in April 2024, and making her only the tenth woman to top the chart with a country album this century. She followed that achievement with receiving nine nominations for the 2026 Academy of Country Music Awards, the most nods received by an artist in a single year.

On Friday night, May 29, the artist known as the Emo Cowgirl reached another milestone: kicking off her first arena headlining tour with a sold-out show at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. Just as she kept all her outfits in different shades of blue for her 2025 tour, she brought out all manner of pink costumes for this tour, including a pink sparkly short onesie with silver fringe and a delicate sheer light pink gown with silver appliques.

The setlist featured 15 of the 23 songs coming from her latest album. In her surprise song slot, she slid in Hair Salon, which has now become a fan favorite since it came out on her 2022 EP. The tour moves to Indianapolis on Saturday, May 30, and then two sold-out nights at Chicago's United Center. The U.S. leg concludes at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on August 21-22 before heading to Europe.

This rapid ascent reflects her ability to connect with audiences through heartfelt lyrics and catchy melodies, blending traditional country with modern pop sensibilities. Her live performances are known for their emotional intensity and visual spectacle, with costume changes that mirror the thematic arcs of her songs. The tour is expected to be a major commercial success, building on her already impressive streaming numbers and radio play.

Fans have praised her for bringing a fresh perspective to the genre, and her arena shows have drawn sell-out crowds across the country. With a dedicated fanbase and critical acclaim, she is poised to become one of the defining artists of her generation in country music. Her music often explores themes of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery, resonating with listeners of all ages.

The album that reached number one has been lauded for its production and songwriting, with many critics highlighting its cohesive narrative. As she continues to tour, industry observers note that she is breaking barriers for women in country music, a field that has historically struggled with gender parity. Her success is a testament to her talent and the power of authentic storytelling





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