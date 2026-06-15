Country star Ella Langley goes mega-viral with impressive cover of classic Shania Twain song.

Ella Langley's TikTok cover of Shania Twain's 'You're Still the One' goes viral with over three million views and a response from Twain herself.

Let’s make this birthday party a lot more interesting — who wants a piece of ‘boob cake?

’ Thursday Night Mowing League growth skyrockets as weekend warriors realize there’s a better way to mow Koe Wetzel's 'The Night Champion' arrives with 11 songs as country star's rise shows no signs of slowing There's a new skydiving Rubik's Cube-solving champ in town, but there's one big problem with this feat Officer's romantic outings in patrol car lead to trouble, naughty cruise sets sail & unconventional attractionTaylor Sheridan's 'Lioness' season three teaser trailer drops with Zoe Saldaña back in action on Paramount+DUI suspect on the run from cops in Louisiana is slowed, not stopped, by an alligator attack caught on bodycam 'The Social Reckoning' trailer drops with Jeremy Strong as Zuckerberg in Aaron Sorkin's Facebook sequel 'Whalefall' trailer is here to add getting swallowed by a sperm whale while SCUBA diving to your list of fearsGorilla goes viral for seemingly reassessing life choices after a spat with his lady friend Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' uncorks a Trojan Horse popcorn bucket that stores the goods in its crotch Nintendo of America releases teaser trailer confirming Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake in 2026Obama casts DOUBT on Trump's Iran dealElla Langley on her sophomore album 'Dandelion' Ella Langley discusses releasing a series of singles and building momentum toward her sophomore album during coverage tied to the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards held March 26, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

COUNTRY SUPERSTAR ELLA LANGLEY PULLS OFF INCREDIBLE CAREER ACCOMPLISHMENT ON THE MUSIC CHARTS Ella Langley and Gretchen Wilson perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. Langley hopped on TikTok last week to drop her latest cover of an iconic song, and this time, it was ofI think it's safe to say that whatever Langley does, it's going to get noticed at this point in her career.

She's on a rocket ship to the top of the mountain, and it's not slowing down at all.





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Shania Twain Recalls Childhood Trauma: Abuse, Poverty, and the Path to Self-OwnershipCountry music superstar Shania Twain provides a harrowing account of her childhood, detailing physical violence and sexual abuse by her stepfather, Jerry Twain. She describes specific traumatic incidents, including an attempt on her mother's life and being forced to be topless. The narrative connects this early trauma to her decision to pose nude for an album cover, framing it as an act of reclaiming her body and embracing self-confidence, breaking the cycle of violence.

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Shania Twain Recalls Traumatic Childhood After Violent Upbringing with StepfatherShania Twain has opened up about her difficult childhood, growing up in poverty in Canada with four siblings, her mum Sharon and stepdad Jerry. She experienced a violent upbringing, with her stepfather Jerry beating her mother unconscious and sexually abusing her. Shania has been candid about her childhood trauma and how it has affected her life. She is currently supporting Harry on all 12 of his Wembley shows and has been reflecting on her childhood trauma. Shania has been trying to take responsibility, ownership, of herself, and she has gone with nude photography for her album cover as a way to deal with the horrible things her stepfather put her through when she was a child. She wants to start loving herself in her own skin and really embracing that and not being embarrassed of it or shy of it.

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Shania Twain reveals she became malnourished due to unhealthy weight loss tactics during menopauseThe 60-year-old singer opened up about her past struggles with body image, admitting she stopped looking at herself in the mirror and resorted to extreme measures that left her malnourished and injured during her 2019 Las Vegas residency. She now embraces menopause and aging, focusing on self-acceptance and health over appearance.

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Shania Twain Reveals Struggle with 'Unhealthy' Weight Loss and Body Image During MenopauseSinger Shania Twain discusses her personal experience with body image, malnutrition, and an on-stage injury during her Las Vegas residency, all linked to extreme weight loss attempts during menopause. She details her journey toward accepting her changing body and embracing aging.

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