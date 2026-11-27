Craig Morgan reveals how off-the-grid Alaska winters with no neighbors for seven miles transform his family's communication and daily routines.

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"Now, sometimes we'll leave and come back home, depending if I have something to do — If I have a show or a speaking engagement or anything like that. But generally, we try to stay for a couple months.

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" "I've tried to tell people. We run an off-grid experience out there and people come through and afterwards they leave saying, ‘I've never felt or experienced anything like this. I've been hunting, I've been camping, but I've never felt what I felt here and that's what happens up there.