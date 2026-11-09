Country Star CJ Beach Dies in Florida Crash at Age 22

Tallahassee musician CJ Beach dies in car crash in Wakulla County, Florida, at age 22. His father requests road safety improvements following the November 7 incident.

CJ Beach, the rising country music star and founder of the Deadman Walking Music Festival, has died following a single-vehicle collision in Wakulla County, Florida. The 22-year-old singer-songwriter from Tallahassee was killed in the early hours of Saturday, November 7, after his sedan left the roadway and struck several trees.

Details of the Fatal November 7 Crash

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that the accident occurred at approximately 1:15 am on Rehwinkel Road near Oakwood Trail in Crawfordville. Beach, who was driving alone, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities reported that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the impact, and the crash remains under active investigation.

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Father Demands Road Safety Improvements

Charlie Beach, the father of the deceased musician, publicly confirmed the identity of the victim and called for immediate infrastructure changes to prevent future tragedies. He specifically urged local officials to install warning lights and additional signage on both sides of the curve on Rehwinkel Road where the accident occurred.

In a message shared online, Charlie Beach emphasized that this specific location had been the site of previous wrecks, noting that the bushes had not even grown back since the last incident. He stated that his primary request in memory of his son is to flood county commissioners with calls and texts to install these safety measures.

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The Tallahassee Musician and Final Performances

CJ Beach was a well-known figure in the Tallahassee music scene, recognized as the guitarist and frontman for the band CJ & the Deadmen. Hours before his death, he had performed at The Salty Donkey in Panacea, Florida, on Friday night. His final video performance of the original track Cigarettes was posted on November 3, just days before the fatal collision.

Friend Toby VanEsselstine recalled spending time with Beach after the Friday night concert. VanEsselstine described Beach as being in high spirits, noting that he danced energetically and interacted warmly with other bands. The friend invited Beach on stage to sing, creating what he described as a great shared memory before they parted ways.

Family Tributes and Community Mourning

Marshall English Beach, CJ Beach's older brother, released a heartfelt tribute on Facebook expressing profound grief. He wrote that he was there when CJ was born and watched him take his first steps, describing the loss as the most difficult thing he has ever had to say.

The community continues to mourn the loss of a young artist who founded the Deadman Walking Music Festival in Wakulla County. Charlie Beach thanked the public for their outpouring of support while emphasizing his ongoing campaign for road safety reforms to honor his son's legacy.