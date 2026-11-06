Country music superstar Luke Bryan reacts to son Bo’s commitment to Georgia

Luke Bryan reacts to his son, QB recruit Bo Bryan, committing to play college football for the Georgia Bulldogs next season.

The Georgia Bulldogs have many enticing recruits set to come into the program next season. But only one of them has a world-famous country music artists for a father, who shared an emotional message for his son following his commitment to the Bulldogs.

Last month, three-star high school quarterback recruit Bo Bryan, the son of Six-time CMT Artist of the Year Luke Bryan, made the decision to commit to Georgia. Bryan joins a Georgia recruiting class that currently sits inside the top-ten in the country according to the 247 Sports 2027 College Football Recruiting Rankings.

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More news: Texas Rocked by Another Season-Ending Injury to Offensive Star As a three star recruit, Bo Bryan may very well have his work cut out for him to see the field for an SEC powerhouse like Georgia. But still, Luke Bryan made it incredibly clear during a recent conversation with David Pollack that he is incredibly proud of his massive accomplishment from his son.

"I made it in country music somehow," said Bryan. "And my dad walked up to me and said 'Son, I'm proud of you. ' The fact that I can walk up to Bo and go 'Son, I'm proud of you for doing something you set your sights on... ' Pretty amazing to be able to do that to your 18-year old.

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To watch his determination and his mental focus through all this, it's just been an amazing process.

" More news: Biff Poggi Shares Surprising Details on Michigan HC Job Search What makes this situation even sweeter for Luke Bryan is that he has long been known as a diehard Georgia fan, frequently being seen at the team's games over the years. Now, Bryan had a true rooting interest in Bulldogs games for the foreseeable future.

So it will sure be interesting to see how his son's collegiate journey plays out.have many enticing recruits set to come into the program next season. But only one of them has a world-famous country music artists for a father, who shared an emotional message for his son following his commitment to the Bulldogs.

Last month, three-star high school quarterback recruit Bo Bryan, the son of Six-time CMT Artist of the Year Luke Bryan, made the decision to commit to Georgia. As a three star recruit, Bo Bryan may very well have his work cut out for him to see the field for an SEC powerhouse like Georgia.

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But still, Luke Bryan made it incredibly clear during a recent conversation with David Pollack that he is incredibly proud of his massive accomplishment from his son.

"I made it in country music somehow," said Bryan. "And my dad walked up to me and said 'Son, I'm proud of you. ' The fact that I can walk up to Bo and go 'Son, I'm proud of you for doing something you set your sights on... ' Pretty amazing to be able to do that to your 18-year old.

To watch his determination and his mental focus through all this, it's just been an amazing process.

"What makes this situation even sweeter for Luke Bryan is that he has long been known as a diehard Georgia fan, frequently being seen at the team's games over the years. Now, Bryan had a true rooting interest in Bulldogs games for the foreseeable future. So it will sure be interesting to see how his son's collegiate journey plays out.