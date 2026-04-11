Nicole Taylor of Country Trio Taylor Red Dies at 35 After Stage 4 Breast Cancer

Nicole Taylor, a member of the country music group Taylor Red with her triplet sisters Nika and Natalie, has died at 35 after a years-long battle with an aggressive form of breast cancer.

Nicole Taylor, a member of the country music trio Taylor Red, has died at the age of 35 after a years-long battle with an aggressive form of breast cancer.

Her sisters and bandmates, Nika and Natalie Taylor, announced her death on Monday in an emotional video shared on the group's Instagram account. The sisters said Nicole died after being diagnosed with an aggressive breast cancer in 2022. In the video, Natalie Taylor described the moment Nicole first learned of her diagnosis and the faith she held onto. In her words, when she first found out, were, Gods gonna use this for his glory, Natalie said.

Also read Country Trio Taylor Red Member Nicole Taylor Dies at 35 After Cancer Battle

Nicole Taylor Battles Breast Cancer

She fought it fearlessly, and she said, Were not going to live in dread during all of this. Natalie added that Nicole even did CrossFit while she was doing her chemo treatments. She responded well to treatments, and she was declared evidence without disease, Natalie said. But the sisters shared that Nicole was told nine months later that the cancer had returned as Stage 4, and she had around three months to live.

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The doctor said if the treatments worked, they did not know how long she would have after that, Nika said. Despite the grim prognosis, Nicole lived for another year. She tried not to live in fear, remained really hopeful, traveled, she tried to live life, she worked really hard, she tried to have fun, Natalie said. Nika added that during the time of the more extreme diagnosis, we felt led to not live in fear and claim healing.

She said she had so much peace, and were really thankful for that, Natalie said. Nicole was born on March 18, 1991. The Taylor sisters formed their music group Red Roots in 2010, releasing their self-titled debut studio album in 2011. Their second studio album, The Middle of Nowhere, was released in 2012, followed by their third studio album, Triplicity, in 2014.

Taylor Red Music Career

The trio signed with Inpop Records in 2015 and changed their name to Taylor Red, later releasing the track Country Money in 2021. Nika and Natalie said throughout their sister's life, Nicole kept a deep and steady faith. We are still shocked and did not think this would happen, Nika said in the Instagram video. But we know she is not suffering anymore, and we have Gods promise of ultimate healing.

Natalie also said, We are still processing everything. This, honestly, feels really hard to talk about, but were going to do our best to share her story. The sisters said Nicole faced her illness with remarkable courage. She tried not to live in fear and remained hopeful, traveling and working hard even after her Stage 4 diagnosis.

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Sisters Remember Nicole Taylor

She even continued CrossFit during chemotherapy treatments, they said. After she asked the doctors her prognosis, it was around three months, Nika said. And if the treatments worked, they did not know how long after that. In response to that news, Natalie said her sister replied, Everybody is gonna face judgment, and Im ready to.

Nicole is survived by her sisters and bandmates, Nika and Natalie Taylor, who said they are still processing the loss. We are still shocked and did not think this would happen, Nika said. But we know she is not suffering anymore, and we have Gods promise of ultimate healing.