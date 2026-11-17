Glen Powell and Judd Apatow discuss their new movie, 'The Comeback King,' ahead of the debut of the film's trailer.

’s guiding principle for his career is simple: Make the kinds of movies he wants to see in the theaters. In recent years, that’s led him to do plenty of action flicks and co-lead a hit rom-com, but for his next big endeavor he’s going for the kind of big-event comedy that used to be plentiful in Hollywood.

, is about a country music star whose burgeoning career is rocked by a very public cheating scandal and breakup. The trailer for the film is set to arrive tomorrow, but a bunch of first-look images from the movie are debuting today exclusively on“We really got to make this movie with Nashville,” Powell says, referring to not only the myriad stars who participated in the film — Miranda Lambert, Shaboozey, Brad Paisley, Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney, and Reba McEntire, to name a few — but the pro songwriters and session musicians who helped craft the film’s soundtrack.

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“The world feels almostIn the movie, Powell stars as Aubrey King, an up-and-coming country singer who seems to be enjoying his rise to superstardom . He’s also dating Missy, played by Madelyn Cline, the biggest pop star on the planet.

But in a very Apatovian one-two twist, Aubrey catches Missy cheating on him — only for her to then seize the public narrative, claim Aubrey was unfaithful, and turn him into a pop-culture pariah.was tackling this very familiar, very contemporary story, in the form of a big original comedy.

“We’ve all watched public breakups happen, people having to navigate being on blast, and their own redemption stories,” he says. “It’s kind of untapped IP in a weird way, because it’s all kind of part of the public consciousness. ” Apatow adds, “It was really fun to talk to Glen all the time about show business and what it’s like these days to try to navigate it all.

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He’s someone who the world is really paying attention to, and his relationships as he’s trying to evolve as an artist. ” Aubrey’s redemption arc involves reconnecting with the kind of music he really wants to make, as well as a fresh relationship with a woman played by Cristin Milioti. What’s not really featured, but is a huge part of the movie, is that Aubrey builds his comeback from his old college, where he returns to finally complete his degree.

. Alongside his rise as a Hollwyood leading man, Powell has been working diligently to earn a degree from the University of Texas. A producer at a party once told Powell this sounded like a great idea for a movie; and while Powell didn’t want to play an actor, something like a country musician sounded intriguing.

The producer even suggested Apatow direct. Powell and Apatow met soon after and, over breakfast, “basically broke the bones of what this story ended up becoming,” Powell says. Powell, a Texas native, was already familiar with the world of country music, and had even spent some time in Nashville where his sister, songwriter Leslie Powell, once worked. For Apatow — who did see Willie Nelson at Radio City Music Hall when he was in the 12th grade, but ultimately was more a fan of the Who — the learning curve was slightly steeper. He credits Lukas Nelson and the songwriter Ernest with helping him understand this world and how to “represent it all in the right way.

” Conner 4Ever: The Oral History of ‘Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping’ As part of his process, Powell sat in on and contributed to songwriting sessions, learned guitar, and worked with a vocal coach.

But that didn’t make it any easier when it came time for him to film a scene in which he sings with Lambert, Paisley, and Jelly Roll.

“All of a sudden, it dawned on me that I was singing with three icons who have been doing this forever, and I’m supposed to be one of their crew,” he says. “And I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m such a fraud, why did I do this to myself? ’ But that’s the fun part when you make a movie with country music, not about country music.

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” One might think, on the flip side, these country stars would have to gird themselves for the improv-heavy environment of an Apatow film set, but the director says everyone who came through “was really hilarious, knew who they were, and was game to play. ” At one point, Apatow asked Powell to contact Jelly Roll “to make sure he was comfortable with the types of jokes we were going to do.

Jelly Roll responded, ‘There is literally nothing you can ask me to say that I won’t say. ’ And then he was hysterical and improvised one of the best lines in the whole movie. ” , but took to it quickly. Still, he jokes, it could get grueling when Apatow and his cadre of comedians were feeding a never-ending supply of lines to further belittle an already beaten-down Aubrey.

“I’m like, ‘Man, what a brutal way to go to work! ’” Powell says.

“The funniest comedic minds on the planet, all ganging up on me on a daily basis. ” Jennifer Lopez Teases New Music on ‘Fallon’: ‘This Does Feel Like a Happy Era’Miley Cyrus Shares Sweet Memory of Godmother Dolly Parton as They Earn a Grammy Nod Together.

“You’re showing up to set ready to make magic happen,” Powell says. “Nobody’s ever complacent and phoning it in. Everybody’s always trying to make the most of the moment. There’s an energy there that’s pretty special.

” He adds, “In an era of AI and and people outsourcing creativity, this is a movie that’s really about what it is to be human and what it is to be inspired from the right things, and not be derivative of what an algorithm wants you to be. And I’m really proud of that.

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