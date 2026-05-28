Country Music Legend Surprises Nebraska Softball Ahead of Women's College World Series

Rhonda Revelle isn't exactly known for her singing skills, but now and then, she isn't afraid to start singing 'Delta Dawn' by Tanya Tucker.

Rhonda Revelle isn't exactly known for her singing skills, but now and then, she isn't afraid to start singing "Delta Dawn" by Tanya Tucker. May 28, 2026 The Huskers have celebrated their coach in every big moment during the 2026 season, taking a bus ride karaoke song to national television when they broke out in tune after winning the Big Ten Tournament and then again after beating Oklahoma State in the Lincoln Super Regional.

On Wednesday night, it was time to celebrate Revelle again, and in a way she could have never imagined. The rest of the team watched as their beloved head coach had her moment. Some even recorded the call on their own phones. The song has taken on a life of its own for the Huskers this season.

For those close to the program, "Delta Dawn" is known as Revelle's song. After making small talk with Tucker, Revelle had one request: could she sing the version of her hit song that includes "Amazing Grace.

""Would you do us the honor, and we'll be very quiet, and would you start with the 'Amazing Grace' part and then the chorus? " Revelle asked. The leader of the Huskers then took a seat in the front row, closed her eyes, and stayed there in the moment as long as she could. Tears were flowing throughout the room.

Tucker told the team she wished she could be in Oklahoma City with them and that she was honored that they chose her song to be their "get ready to go" song.

"Thank you for choosing my song, out of all the songs in the whole wide world," the singer said. "I'd love to just be able to be with you there, but my heart is there. " Revelle ended the call by telling Tucker how special this team is and how they sing her song whenever something special happens.

When the star said she couldn't wait to meet Revelle one day and hug her neck, the head coach gave her a thumbs up and simply said, "Okay.

"May 28, 2026Perhaps, a call from "Delta Dawn" herself will give the Huskers an extra spark, and even if they don't win the whole thing, it will be another memory to last a lifetime. Nebraska opens its WCWS stay with a matchup against Arkansas on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. CT at Devon Park in Oklahoma City. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn.

She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.





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