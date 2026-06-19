Country Is Finally Welcoming Back Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift once told Nashville “we are never, ever getting back together,” but now here we are.

Taylor Swift once sang, in one of my favorite songs of hers, “I’ve never been a natural—all I do is. ” This may be hard to believe, but Swift, even now, still has career goals she has to work to achieve.before her, Swift’s aspirations in Hollywood have long exceeded her grasp.

Not counting her own concert films and documentaries, Swift has taken on actual acting roles in about a half-dozen feature films, all released when she was galactically famous. And they’ve pretty much all been flops, whether critically, commercially, or both, from the cheesy 2010 romcom? Surely the most successful singer-songwriter of the past two decades can turn out a hit movie song? Even there, Swift’s track record has been surprisingly spotty.

Prior to this year, the two biggest soundtrack singles Swift generated on Billboard’s Hot 100 were a pair of mostly forgotten No. 2 hits: 2010’s winsome “. Both are fine songs but not exactly Swift canon—neither made the regular setlist on Swift’s Eras Tour, relegated to) were shortlisted by the Academy’s music branch but didn’t make the cut for nominations. Try, try, try again.

This checkered history makes what Swift pulls off on this week’s Hot 100 genuinely remarkable: not only her first No. 1 song from a movie soundtrack—and the first song from a Disney film, by anyone, ever to debut atop the chart—but also an. As if that wasn’t enough, with this hit, Swift makes a big, splashy comeback in an arena she once dominated, then largely abandoned: country music.

So: a No. 1 pop hit, an instant country comeback, and a jump to the front of the line for an Oscar. Talk about aNot bad for a song about an animated character. The new single is called “I Knew It, I Knew You,” it’s the lead single from this summer’s preordained animated blockbuster, and it’s about Jessie, the cowgirl character played by Joan Cusack. Jessie takes the lead role in Pixar’s latest sequel, which inspired the Pixar brain trust to invite Swift to contribute a song. Amiable, breezy, and summery, “I Knew It, I Knew You” is probably Swift’s lightest single since at least her 2019 album” is his.

Swift’s composition isn’t exactly like Newman’s typical piano-based Americana, but it does give a bit of the soulful strut he perfected on ’70s classics from “premiere, where she launched “I Knew It, I Knew You. ” The sardonic octogenarian songwriting legend showed up to, effectively, provide his seal of approval on Swift joining the Disney-music family. These days, any new Taylor Swift material is practically guaranteed an easy path to the top of the charts.

But she’s never made as big a deal about a soundtrack single as she has about “Knew,” which was rolled out with a level of hype normally befitting one of Swift’s smash albums, complete with her usual array of chart-stoking. Swift comes by her Pixar-franchise fandom honestly: In a speech at the premiere, the über-millennial reminded attendees that the firstarrived in ’95, when she was 5 years old going on 6.

But also, for 2026 Taylor, delivering a song worthy of Randy Newman is the kind of compositional challenge she could sink her teeth into. At the June 9 event, she and Newman, fellowwas all but guaranteed to produce this result, what was not guaranteed was for country listeners to regard the song as a welcome-back for the format’s prodigal daughter.

And yet, Swift’s team has promoted the single as both pop and country, and Billboard has determined that “Know” qualifies as a country song, which makes it eligible for their country charts. And, because Billboard’s flagship genre charts use the same set of data as the Hot 100, “Know” debuts at No. 1 on both theWhen I heard about this genre classification a couple of weeks ago, I was immediately skeptical.

Because honestly, “I Knew It, I Knew You” barely sounds like country—yes, even by modern pop-country standards of theera. Suffused with harmonica and punctuated by a brass section, “Knew” has more in common with the horn-inflected New Orleans–style R&B Randy Newman is associated with than anything on current country radio. It doesn’t even sound much like Swift’s own,” Beyoncé’s 2024 foray into the genre, sounds more like traditional country music than Swift’s latest does.

Which is interesting, because both Beyoncé and Taylor, as pop crossover superstars, enjoyed an easy path to No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart—but underneath the data, their mid-’20s reception by country audiences was quite different. Let’s walk through some chart history. Two years ago, when Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ’Em” entered on top of the Hot Country chart, I used this.

Because Billboard had classified the song as country music, and because the magazine’s Hot Country chart formula counts all the data that goes into the Hot 100 , Beyoncé entered Hot Country Songs at No. 1. She went from no country-chart history to an instant chart-topper—but it was a bit of a mirage.

On the Country Airplay chart, which measures spins only on country stations, “Texas Hold ’Em” was merely a modest hit, entering at No. 54 andSwift, on the other hand, has a different profile—not just as a white artist but as a former country superstar-turned-apostate, whose original country audience retains some affection for her. She has had an interesting dozen-plus years transitioning away from, but still keeping one eye on, country music.was still officially a country-pop album, Team Taylor made an effort to promote “Never Ever” to country radio, releasing athat wove in fiddle and amped up the banjo.

The song largely flopped with country audiences but went to No. 1 on Hot Country Songs anyway, because Billboard picked that moment to convert its genre-charts methodology to the aforementioned Hot 100–driven formula. Two years later, when announcing her,” indicating that there would be no country promotion whatsoever. The “Never Ever” country remix would be Taylor Swift’s last Country No. 1 as a lead artist for roughly a decade.

Nonetheless, during that period, certain Swift deep cuts got the attention of country radio programmers who missed having her on their air. The last track on Taylor’s 2017 album”—an anomalous piano ballad on an LP otherwise full of electropop and heavily influenced of hip-hop—reached No. 41 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.

Three years later, one track each from Swift’s indie-folk LPs”—garnered enough spins to make Country Airplay; “Betty” did particularly well, cracking that chart’s top 40 and riding country playlists an impressive 20 weeks. In the early ’20s, when Swift started her series ofrerecordings of her back catalog, Billboard let the tracks appear on Hot Country Songs if the original LP had been classified as country.

That’s how her 2021 retakes of “) hit No. 1 on Hot Country Songs, even though country stations weren’t playing them much. Like “Texas Hold ’Em,” those No. 1s were mirages—whereas a new,” was an actual No. 23 Country Airplay hit. That No. 23 peak was a more meaningful indicator of Swift’s retained affection with the country crowd than “All Too Well” topping Hot Country Songs. Now, let’s fast-forward to 2026, and “I Knew It, I Knew You.

” Once again, because Billboard has declared Swift’s new song eligible for the country charts, it makes an inevitable debut at No. 1 on Hot Country Songs, but that’s mostly fueled by Hot 100 data—i.e., the streams and sales of the millions-strong Swiftie army, who will send any new Taylor single to the top of the pops. What about Country Airplay?

Surely the audience Swift abandoned way back in the early ’10s—the folks who, two years ago, only gave Beyoncé a No. 33 country radio hit for her trouble—will make Swift earn her way back into their good graces? Think again: “I Knew It, I Knew You” enters the Country Airplay chart all the way up at No. 8, grabbing a country audience of 19 million radio listeners in its first week.

According to Billboard, it’skilled the fatted calf I will confess, at first it flabbergasted me that Swift could come back to this kind of country reception simply by saying she regarded her new, scarcely twangy, mellow-Californian movie song to be country music. But several things are working in Swift’s favor here.

For one thing, “I Knew It, I Knew You” is well branded by—it’s not a Buzz Lightyear song, it’s a Jessie the Cowgirl song. Country radio still loves a good cowboy-iconography ditty—just in the last year, country chart-toppers by Luke Combs have been studded with rodeo-and-cowpoke imagery. For another thing, Swift is the Rip Van Winkle of country radio—after a decade out of the Nashville game, she’s returning to radically evolved airwaves in which.

Country listeners weren’t any more immune to the phenomenon of Imperial ’20s Taylor than coastal audiences were—those Eras Tour dates sold out in the South as fast as they sold out in the North. If Swift is ready to give her old audience some shine again, clearly they are ready to greet her with open arms.for real. Does she want it? And would the audience welcome her back?

Clearly, the second question has been answered, and it only took one single to test the waters. I remain skeptical that Swift has any serious plans to go back and, as the saying goes. On her dream board, “Win an Oscar” was clearly a higher priority than, “Come back to country and dominate it again. ” But what do I know?

I was wrong about thesong and country radio. Come 2027, if Taylor finds herself with some downtime, having entered her married era, let’s see if she throws some banjo on her next batch of songs and makes those





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