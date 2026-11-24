For the first time in the history of 'Dancing with the Stars,' the finale will air live coast to coast, for every U.S. time zone.

"Dancing with the Stars" season 35 finale Tuesday, and for the first time in the show's history, the finale will air live coast to coast, for every U.S. time zone.

Audience members can tune in live and also vote live for their favorite dancing couple to win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. After last week's semi-finals, where Harry Shum Jr. and his pro partner Jenna Johnson were sent home, the five pairs going into the finale are:Amber Glenn and pro partner Pasha Pashkov"Dancing with the Stars" promises this finale will be "the most demanding finale yet" and will span three hours.

Also read Dancing With the Stars Season 35 Finale Results and Finalists Revealed

The couples will perform a Judges' Choice dance, compete in an "Instant Dance Challenge" and also deliver a third freestyle dance. Marilyn Monroe's "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" and two Irish folk songs, called “The Parting Glass” and “Flowers of the Red Hill. ”Tom Holland's famous "Lip Sync Battle" performance to "Singin' in the Rain" by Gene Kelly and Rihanna’s "Umbrella.

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"Corresponding times in other time zones will be 7 to 10 p.m. CT, 6 to 9 p.m. MT, and 5 to 8 p.m. PT. Fans can also catch a re-air of the finale on Wednesday, Nov. 25, between 8 and 11 p.m. PT, or stream the episode on Hulu. Tessa Majors case: Man convicted in Barnard student's killing released on parole