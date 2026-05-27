Democratic socialist Councilwoman Shahana Hanif lashed out at Muslim organizers of a pro-Israel protest, hoping they are condemned to Jahannam. Organizer Anila Ali responded, criticizing Mamdani's Islamist supporters.

that she hopes the organizers are condemned “to Jahannam ” – the Islamic equivalent of hell. The lefty Brooklyn lawmaker reposted two advertisements for the “Protest Zohran Mamdani ” demonstration that specifically featured Muslim speakers.

The protest, held a block away from Gracie Mansion, was presented by EndJewHatred. Democratic socialist Councilwoman Shahana Hanif lashed out against a pair of Muslim organizers of a massive pro-Israel protest at Gracie Mansion on Tuesday. Hanif raged in a post on X that she hopes the organizers are condemned “to Jahannam” – the Islamic equivalent of hell.

Anila Ali, the president of the American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council, was one of the organizers that Hanif slammed in her post.that Mamdani’s “Islamist” supporters had hijacked their religion. She described herself as a part of a post-9/11 movement of “moderate Muslims” who believe that Islam is compatible with life in America.

Mamdani has stifled interfaith relations, she told the outlet, and “damaged the image of Islam” since he emerged as a prominent public figure during his run for mayor.

“It’s not just that Mamdani criticizes Israel and policy, a lot of Jewish people criticize Israel’s policies,” Ali said. Her perfect image of Tuesday’s protest, Ali describedm was one of interfaith unity where demonstrators declare that “this is America. ” “And no, your Islamism 101 is not going to work, because we are going to stand up as Muslims against you, Mamdani,” she added.





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Shahana Hanif Jahannam Pro-Israel Protest Muslim Organizers Zohran Mamdani

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