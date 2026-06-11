Councils warn against hanging flags on public property ahead of World Cup

Some councils in England have been warning residents to avoid hanging flags on public property as they attempt to 'maintain a welcoming and cohesive community feel'. Bristol, South Gloucestershire, Wiltshire and Shropshire are among the local authorities urging locals not to attach flags to lampposts or signs without permission.

Whenever an international football tournament comes round, St George's Cross flags are a common sight across England as fans show their support for the team.

But some councils have been warning residents to avoid hanging flags on public property as they attempt to 'maintain a welcoming and cohesive community feel'. Bristol, South Gloucestershire, Wiltshire and Shropshire are among the local authorities urging locals not to attach flags to lampposts or signs without permission. But Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said today that anyone flying an England flag outside their home was 'now intimidating migrants, according to our political class'.

The messages come ahead of the World Cup starting tonight, with England beginning their campaign against Croatia in Dallas on June 17 at 9pm BST, then facing Ghana in Boston on June 23 again at 9pm and Panama in New Jersey on June 27 at 10pm. Flags are going up in some areas of England - including at the famous Kirby Estate in Bermondsey, South East London, known as the country's 'most patriotic estate'.

But it follows the 'Operation Raise the Colours' campaign becoming a flashpoint last summer as patriotic activists put up St George's Cross flags on lampposts and painted them on roundabouts - while critics claimed it was hurtful to immigrants. Now, Bristol City Council leader Tony Dyer has told locals they cannot 'fly flags on lampposts or railings or any public property' because of 'health and safety issues'.

He encouraged anyone who spots any flags on public property to report them to the council, adding that officials were already 'taking down flags in sensitive locations as a priority and will be reviewing our strategy for removing other flags on our property'. St George's Cross flags at the Kirby Estate in Bermondsey, South East London, yesterday Torrington Avenue in the city's Knowle West area was previously dubbed one of England's most patriotic streets after all 88 houses displayed the flag for Euro 2020.

Wiltshire Council said flags hung without permission on lampposts, roundabouts and road signs 'pose safety risks to road users and pedestrians' and 'obstruct visibility'. And South Gloucestershire Council warned officials would remove flags displayed without permission on public land or council property, adding that the rules were to 'protect public safety' and 'maintain a welcoming and cohesive community feel'.

Mr Dyer said: 'The football World Cup is a moment when people across Bristol, and around the world, come together to celebrate national identity, culture and heritage. The law on attaching flags to lampposts The Highways Act 1980 section 132 bans affixing any items to structures on the highway without the consent of the highway authority without reasonable excuse.

The law states: 1) A person who, without either the consent of the highway authority for the highway in question or an authorisation given by or under an enactment or a reasonable excuse, paints or otherwise inscribes or affixes any picture, letter, sign or other mark upon the surface of a highway or upon any tree, structure or works on or in a highway is guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding £100 or, in the case of a second or subsequent conviction under this subsection, to a fine not exceeding £200. 2) The highway authority for a highway may, without prejudice to their powers apart from this subsection and whether or not proceedings in respect of the matter have been taken in pursuance of subsection (1) above, remove any picture, letter, sign or other mark which has, without either the consent of the authority or an authorisation given by or under an enactment, been painted or otherwise inscribed or affixed upon the surface of the highway or upon any tree, structure or works on or in the highway





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World Cup England Football Flags Patriotism Immigrants Health And Safety Community Feel Kirby Estate Torrington Avenue Bristol City Council Wiltshire Council South Gloucestershire Council Highways Act 1980 Section 132

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

He scored, Africa danced: When one stunning World Cup goal rocked a nationSiphiwe Tshabalala’s opening goal at the 2010 World Cup was an iconic moment in South African sporting history. Now, the next generation of Bafana Bafana stars are looking to make more magical memories at the tournament.

Read more »

2026 World Cup: How to watch all 104 World Cup gamesThe showcase tournament will be broadcast on multiple services and platforms as well as languages, so here’s some guidance.

Read more »

Iran warn it may halt FIFA World Cup matches over unauthorised flags, slogansIran informed FIFA that matches could be stopped if unofficial flags appear or anti-team chants are heard, the country's sports minister says.

Read more »

70% of the world’s footballs – including 2026 World Cup balls come from this cityAround 40 million balls are exported from the country each year.

Read more »