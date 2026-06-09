Councilmember Cindy Bass Declares Herself Winner in Philly Democratic Ward Election, May Have Violated Party Rules

Councilmember Cindy Bass has declared herself the winner of a Philly Democratic ward election, but her actions may have violated party rules. The outcome of the election could have significant implications for Bass's reelection chances in next year's Council election. A progressive takeover of Bass's own ward could hinder her chances, and she is now facing accusations that she skirted the party's procedures for ward reorganization meetings. Price, a fiber optic engineer, called Bass's handling of the election 'unjust' and said he plans to file a challenge. The committee would likely hear the challenge Saturday, and the committee could declare a winner if they determine the results are clear, or call for a rerun of the election. The number of people in the room could become a key factor when the contest committee reviews the election results because it changes the number of votes needed for a majority. Price said that by his count at least 26 committeepeople were planning to vote against Bass and for a candidate who supports 'open wards,' which allow committeepeople to vote on political endorsements rather than letting the ward leader decide unilaterally for their entire jurisdiction. The sheet listed 55 committeepeople and appeared to include a tally of their allegiances before the election was even held. Price said ward organizers who appeared to be working with Bass circulated the sheet at the beginning of the meeting. The paper showed 29 for Bass and 26 for 'other'.

Councilmember Cindy Bass has declared herself the winner of a Philly Democratic ward election, but her actions may have violated party rules . In a brief meeting, Bass held a voice vote to determine her own fate as ward leader and rejected demands for a roll call to clarify the vote.

The meeting was attended by committeepeople who cried out for a roll call, but Bass quickly adjourned the meeting. A video of the meeting obtained by The Inquirer appears to show a narrowly divided room, with many people saying 'Aye' in support of both Bass and her challenger, Octavius Price. Price's supporters had the backing of a well-organized group of progressive activists, many of whom were newly elected as committeepeople.

The outcome of the election could have significant implications for Bass's reelection chances in next year's Council election. A progressive takeover of Bass's own ward could hinder her chances, and she is now facing accusations that she skirted the party's procedures for ward reorganization meetings. Democratic City Committee Chair Bob Brady said that wards can use voice votes for leadership elections, but if a committeeperson calls for a roll call vote, the request must be honored.

Bass maintained she had the votes to win another four-year term but did not respond to a request for comment on why she ignored requests for a roll call. Ward leaders and committeepeople are the frontline workers of the local party, charged with getting out the vote for Democratic candidates running for everything from Municipal Court to president.

The city's 69 Democratic ward leader positions have for years provided flashpoints in the long-running battles pitting the party establishment against anti-corruption reformers and, more recently, the local progressive movement. Price, a fiber optic engineer, called Bass's handling of the election 'unjust' and said he plans to file a challenge. The committee would likely hear the challenge Saturday, and the committee could declare a winner if they determine the results are clear, or call for a rerun of the election.

The number of people in the room could become a key factor when the contest committee reviews the election results because it changes the number of votes needed for a majority. Price said that by his count at least 26 committeepeople were planning to vote against Bass and for a candidate who supports 'open wards,' which allow committeepeople to vote on political endorsements rather than letting the ward leader decide unilaterally for their entire jurisdiction.

The sheet listed 55 committeepeople and appeared to include a tally of their allegiances before the election was even held. Price said ward organizers who appeared to be working with Bass circulated the sheet at the beginning of the meeting. The paper showed 29 for Bass and 26 for 'other'





PhillyDailyNews / 🏆 89. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Councilmember Cindy Bass Philly Democratic Ward Election Party Rules Octavius Price Democratic City Committee Chair Bob Brady Ward Leaders Committeepeople Progressive Activists Anti-Corruption Reformers Local Progressive Movement Fiber Optic Engineer Challenge Saturday Committee Rerun Of The Election Majority Open Wards

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spencer Pratt's Mayoral Campaign Ad Targeting Opponents' Homes Sparks Outcry Amid Tight Los Angeles Primary RaceThe Los Angeles mayoral primary has seen controversy as candidate Spencer Pratt released an ad filming at the homes of Mayor Karen Bass and Councilmember Nithya Raman, drawing condemnation. With Bass already in the runoff, the tight race between Pratt and Raman for the second spot could determine who faces the incumbent in November.

Read more »

LA mayor's race: Incumbent Karen Bass to face Nithya Raman in runoff, AP projectsLos Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and City Councilmember Nithya Raman have advanced from the primary election to face off in the November general election.

Read more »

Nithya Raman will advance over Spencer Pratt to face Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass in November, CNN projectsRaman, a city councilmember, has campaigned as a progressive outsider against Bass.

Read more »

Nithya Raman advances to Los Angeles mayoral runoff after late entryCouncilmember Nithya Raman secured a spot in the November 3 mayoral runoff against incumbent Karen Bass, overcoming last-minute candidacy and defeating reality TV star Spencer Pratt.

Read more »