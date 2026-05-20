Councillor Urges Locals, Police to Prevent Traveller Encampment in Birmingham

After finding an illegal campsite with open gates at Shard End Country Park in the east of the city, Birmingham councillor Alan Feeney asked the public to avoid providing work to the travellers there. He also urged the police and Birmingham City Council to investigate the latest incident.

A councillor has pleaded with locals in Birmingham not to give travellers any work after they set up an illegal camp at a park in the city just weeks after being ordered to leave.

Caravans and other vehicles branded with business logos streamed into Shard End Country Park in the east of the city before last weekend. Councillor Alan Feeney said he visited the encampment and found the park's gates open. He believes they could have been cut open and has been in contact with West Midlands Police and Birmingham City Council about the latest incursion. The Reform councillor urged people not to give the group any work.

He said: 'I'm aware that the travellers are back on Shard End Park.

'I have been out, taken a look and have found the metal gates are all open. ', The latest camp comes just months after travellers set up another encampment when they were blocked from entering Birmingham's Sheldon Country Park. The green space has been the site of 'multiple incursions' over the years.

Councillor Colin Green said improving security in other grounds had 'just displaced activity elsewhere' - after measures were put in place to stop unlawful access at neighbouring Gilberstone Park. Mr Green said previously: 'Residents of Sheldon reported to us on Saturday that travellers had set up a camp on Sheldon Country Park. They gained entrance to the park at the Horseshoes Lane entrance.

'There have been several camps on Gilbertstone Recreation Area recently, and the parks managers have beefed up security to keep vehicles out. ', A spokesperson for the council said: 'Birmingham City Council is committed to actively protecting its land and will take steps to recover this land where unauthorised encampments encroach upon it.

'The council has useable transit sites and plots for use by the Gypsy, Roma and Traveller community - which is in line with Government policy - and details of the Gypsy and Traveller Accommodation Assessment carried out and updated in 2019 can be found on our website





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Birmingham Shard End Country Park Traveller Encampment Council Spokesman West Midlands Police Gilbertstone Recreation Area Useable Transit Sites

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