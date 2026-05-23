Councillor Suspended After Bragging About Being a 'Serial Dad' on Channel 4 Documentary

A councillor who appeared on a Channel 4 documentary has been suspended from his party just days after being elected. Nick Baneswell, 57, had fathered 10 children by five different women when he appeared on the show 'Inside the World of Serial Dads' in 2018. Footage of the documentary was shared online after he won the Rogerstone North seat as a candidate for the Conservatives on May 7. He claims no reason has been given for his suspension.

A councillor who bragged about being a 'serial dad' on a Channel 4 documentary has been suspended just days after being elected. Nick Baneswell, 57, had fathered 10 children by five different women when he appeared on the show 'Inside the World of Serial Dads' in 2018.

Footage of the documentary was shared online after the pub landlord was voted into Newport City Council, Gwent, in the local elections. He won the Rogerstone North seat as a candidate for the Conservatives on May 7. Mr Baneswell has since been suspended from the party - but says no reason has been given. Whilst on the show, Mr Baneswell, who appears under his real name Nick Portman, brags he has 'never carried a condom'.

He also claims that flirting with women 'goes with the job' of running a pub. At the time, Mr Baneswell was in a relationship with his then fiancée Lauren who he shared a 10-month-old baby with. The programme reveals the couple met when Lauren was just a teenager - and Mr Baneswell was 27 years her senior.

Nick Baneswell, 57, had fathered 10 children by five different women when he appeared on the show 'Inside the World of Serial Dads' in 2018. He is pictured with his fiancée Lauren who he was in a relationship with at the time of the show. He proposed to her just three months into their relationship, with Lauren saying he already had two children who were older than her.

Mr Baneswell says on the show: 'The relationship that I'm in now with Lauren, we've got a ten-month-old baby and I've got to go work, she'll want me home and I can't be home - I like to do my thing.

'You know, if I want to go out - I'm going out. ' And he told the cameras despite his 10 children he was open to fathering more. He said: 'When do you say, having enough children is enough?

'You can't say that, because you never know what is going to happen in the future, you never know about the next person that you meet, the person that you're with, you never know what's around the corner. ' Later on in the programme, Lauren discovered Mr Baneswell was receiving texts from other women and had 'cheated' on her before. He told the camera: 'This is the first time I've had somebody stalk me.

Because I'm in the public sector, I feel that this is what I do for a living.

'I basically ignore them, like you know, I don't usually text them back. ' And he said despite his cheating, his partner has 'no choice' but to stick with him. Mr Baneswell is seen on the Channel 4 documentary chatting to a woman in his pub Inviting her to walk out the door of their home there and then on camera, Lauren replied: 'No, I love you too much.

' The couple are understood to have separated shortly after the broadcast. Mr Baneswell claims he has been left in the dark about the reason for his suspension from the Conservative Party.

'Myself and the Conservative Party in Newport do not know why at the moment we are in the dark and have sent off emails,' he said. Fellow Newport Conservative Matthew Evans added: 'I'm astonished, especially when he hasn't been given a reason why and nobody knows the reason why he's been suspended from the party.

'He's been told he'll know in due course. ' An official spokesperson for the Welsh Conservative Party said: 'Nick has been suspended from the Conservative Party pending an investigation. 'As this is an ongoing and confidential process, it would be inappropriate to comment further.





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Councillor Channel 4 Documentary Inside The World Of Serial Dads Conservative Party Rogerstone North Seat Welsh Conservative Party Suspension Serial Dad Cheating Stalking Public Sector Conservative Party Newport Matthew Evans Welsh Conservative Party Official Spokesperson

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