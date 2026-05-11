Councillor's Ferrari Smashed Up Amid Racial Tensions in Oldham

A councillor, Kamran Ghafoor, whose Ferrari was smashed up while he attended the election count in Oldham, blamed it on a 'political vendetta'.

A councillor whose Ferrari was smashed up while he attended the election count in Oldham said the ' targeted attack ' was a ' political vendetta ', leaving him at least £10,000 in debt.

The incident in The Loom comes amid the town's history of racial tension, alleged intimidatory threats, links to grooming gangs, and social media disinformation campaigns. Oldham itself has been divided as the town's Asian vote has abandoned Labour while growing in power, and the Greater Manchester town's white population has fallen from 91 per cent to 68 per cent in just over 30 years.

The power of the Asian vote was borne out in last week's local elections when, despite a total whitewash by Nigel Farage's Reform Party, Mr Ghafoor's breakaway Oldham Group - which campaigns for a dedicated Muslim cemetery - was met with strong support while Labour support waned





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Politics Oldham Racism Political Vendetta Targeted Attack Political Tensions Rationale For Asian Vote Leaving Labour Councillor's Car Oldham Group Some Nutters Out There New Political Party Reform People Attack Him Personally Donates His Councillor Allowance To Various Ch Private Registration Targeted On Asian Grooming Gang Cover-Ups

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